Mário Guerreiro is leaving the Volkswagen Group

The Head of Communications for Corporate Social Responsibility, Mário Guerreiro (59), is amicably leaving Volkswagen Group effective March 31, 2019 following a more than 25-year tenure within the Group.

Prior to his current position, Guerreiro was the Executive Vice President for Group

Communications at the Volkswagen Group of America, based in Herndon, USA, where he served as a critical member of the TDI crisis team, leading the communications efforts.

Following his career as a motoring journalist for various publications in his home country of Portugal and all-across Europe, Guerreiro joined SEAT, S.A., in 1990, where he later became Director of Communications in charge of the company’s global communications activities. He moved to Audi AG in 2006, where he was appointed Audi’s Director of Communications for the US West Coast, based in Los Angeles.

From September 2008 to 2014, Guerreiro served in the role of Head of International Communications at the Volkswagen Group headquarters in Germany where he was in charge of coordinating the communications between all Group brands and steering Volkswagen’s PR managers outside Germany as well as the international media activities. Under his supervision, Volkswagen models achieved an unprecedented stream of international media awards, both at European and World levels.

Hans-Gerd Bode, Senior Vice President of Global Group Communications for Volkswagen AG, states: „This is a loss for our company. Mário Guerreiro has always demonstrated excellent communications skills throughout his service for the Volkswagen Group, and actively and responsibly helped to navigate Volkswagen through a critical period. I would like to thank him for the excellent work over the past years and his dedication to the Group, also in the name of the Management board of Volkswagen AG, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”