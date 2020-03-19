Marco Altherr new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Vibracoustic AG

Marco Altherr is currently Head of Corporate Controlling and Accounting of Freudenberg & Co. KG in Weinheim, started his career in the Freudenberg Group in 2011 as Head of Methods and Processes. In 2015 he took over the position of Head of Corporate Audit and in 2017 he assumed his current position as Head of Corporate Controlling and Accounting. Prior to joining Freudenberg, he held several management positions at Manroland AG, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and Boehringer Ingelheim and Arthur Andersen. He has a degree as Diplom-Kaufmann with focus on Controlling and Financing of Lahr University.

Marco Altherr follows Volker Christ, who has left the company on February 29, 2020 in order to pursue new challenges outside of the Freudenberg Group.

“We thank Volker Christ for his commitment as a member of the Vibracoustic Management Board. Throughout his time at Vibracoustic, he supported the development and implementation of our strategy and strongly contributed to our success. We wish him all the best for his future,” says Frank Mueller, CEO of Vibracoustic AG. “With Marco Altherr Vibracoustic is gaining a highly qualified manager with proven expertise in all areas of corporate finances as well as cross-industry experience. We are looking forward to the future collaboration with him.”

SOURCE: Vibracoustic