Management changes at Investor Relations and Daimler Greater China

Daimler has appointed Steffen Hoffmann and Olaf Schick for two top positions in the finance department. After 11 years at the helm of Daimler AG’s Investor Relations department, Björn Scheib will hand over responsibility to his successor Steffen Hoffmann on April 1, 2020. Scheib has decided to continue his professional development outside Daimler and will leave the company by best mutual agreement. Olaf Schick, currently Chief Compliance Officer, will follow Hoffmann as Head of Finance & Controlling Greater China as of July 1, 2020.

Harald Wilhelm, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Finance & Controlling and Daimler Mobility: “With Steffen Hoffmann, we have been able to attract a well-established and experienced manager with very broad international experience to take charge of the Investor Relations department. His expertise in Finance & Controlling, his understanding of our company’s global business models and his Group-wide network will be of great benefit in his new task of representing our Group adequately in the capital market.”

Steffen Hoffmann has been Head of Finance & Controlling Greater China since June 2017. From 2011 to 2017, he was a member of the management board of EvoBus and Head of Finance & Controlling Daimler Buses. Previously, he held various management positions, mainly in Daimler’s finance department. Hoffmann joined the then junior management group of Mercedes-Benz AG in 1996 after completing his studies in industrial engineering at the Technical University of Karlsruhe and his MBA at the University of Massachusetts in Dartmouth (USA).

Björn Scheib has held various positions at Investor Relations since 1999, and has been Head of the department since 2009. “We would like to thank Björn Scheib for his strong commitment, his loyalty and very successful contribution to Daimler, in particular by identifying and attracting new investors around the world. The digitization of Daimler’s Investor Relations activities and the ongoing successful communication of Daimler’s strategy towards analysts, investors and rating agencies must also be mentioned. We wish him the very best for the future, both professionally and privately,” said Wilhelm.

Olaf Schick joined Daimler’s Legal department in 2004. As a lawyer, he was involved in mergers and acquisitions, and from 2010 to 2015, was Head of the Mergers & Acquisitions department at Daimler Greater China. From 2015 to 2017, Schick served as Chief Financial Officer at Mercedes-Benz Russia, before being appointed to the position of Chief Compliance Officer.

“With Olaf Schick, a versed financial expert with many years of experience in the Chinese market takes over the management of Finance & Controlling at Daimler Greater China. Olaf Schick has great international expertise and has succeeded in modernizing and aligning the compliance department of Daimler AG globally. With his broad knowledge, he is a win for Daimler Greater China,” said Wilhelm.

SOURCE: Daimler