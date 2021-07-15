MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd honour the Best of the Best in the 2021 Dealer of the Year Awards

The Awards held annually recognise and celebrate the achievements of the MAN Dealer Network; both the private capital franchised partners and the MAN Truck & Bus wholly owned sites

Through a series of regular checks and measures those sites that have simply gone above and beyond, constantly delivering high standards across all business areas and outstanding levels of customer service and business efficiency, are singled out.

Matt Squires, Director of New Truck Sales, MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, commented: “On behalf of the board, I’d like to congratulate the all the winners in this year’s MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd’s Annual Dealer of the Year Awards. Each have shown a great willingness and eager ability to strive for better business practices and constantly focus on putting the customer and their needs at the heart of everything they do.

“These awards which have been running for over 20 years help us recognise the tremendous work the individual sites are delivering and at the same time celebrate and reward the teams for their commitment to outstanding customer service and dedication to the MAN brand.”

MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd’s 2020 Service Dealer of the Year

Winner – Manchetts of Peterborough.

Manchetts of Peterborough were singled out for their exemplary CXI score, their outstanding MOT performance and their incredible journey with their customer first service commitment and the MAN brand.

In May 2021 Manchetts PB Ltd (trading as Manchetts Peterborough), as part of their development and investment strategy, successfully took over the running of the existing franchised site in in the Fengate area of Peterborough. This newly appointed Manchetts facility provides a one-stop-shop servicing the needs of MAN customers operating Truck, Van, Bus and Coach products throughout Cambridgeshire and Eastern England

Runner up in this category was awarded to DSV Commercials, Immingham. In third place the HRVS Group, Stoke.

MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd’s 2020 Parts Dealer of the Year

Winner – Norscott of Aberdeen.

Throughout 2020 Norscott Aberdeen have exceeded their targets, the entire team have excelled and whole heartedly engaged with campaigns and managed a stock inventory to ensure their customers maximised vehicle uptime.

The team have remained highly focussed throughout 2020, delivering excellence through lockdown and have remained committed to an exceptionally high level of customer service satisfaction.

Runner up in this category was awarded to HRVS Stoke. In third place MAN Truck & Bus Bristol.

MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd’s 2020 Above and Beyond Champion

Winner – R&A Scott Auto Services, Gainsborough.

R&A Scott Auto Services have simply “Raised the Bar” in going above and beyond. The commitment they constantly show to Customer Service has been recognised as exemplary, even through the tough and uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Putting the customer at the centre of everything they do, the R&A Scott Auto Services team live the Customer First promise.

During the Award ceremony individuals from all areas of the MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd business were singled out and praised for their commitment and dedication, categories included: Branch Manager of the Year, TopUsed Sales Executive of the Year, Truck, Van, Bus and Coach Sales Manager of the Year, Most Improved Sales Executive of the Year, International Key Account Manager of the Year, Friend of Sales of the Year and a VWFS Finance award.

Matt added; “The winners are the shining lights within both our Dealer Network and head office function and should be held high and emulated by all. We know from the many positive customer comments that the winners are all deserving and they can stand proud in recognition of their many achievements.”

“These awards not only help us recognise the best within our industry, they also allow us to benchmark standards and ensure that as a brand we are all moving forward delivering customers an unparalleled level of service.” Matt concluded.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus