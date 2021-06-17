MAN TGE becomes even more climate-friendly

From 1 January 2022, vans of class N1, i.e. up to 3.5 tonnes permissible total weight, must be equipped with engines of the Euro 6d emission level

The entire transport sector is currently undergoing a transformation process. Very soon, electric drives in commercial vehicles will be as normal as the high-performance computer in your pocket already is. But on the way there, the combustion engine is still urgently needed. And it is being further developed. The MAN diesel engines now in use will be even cleaner and more economical. Both benefit the environment directly with every new vehicle put into service.

But first things first: from 1 January 2022, all newly registered N1 transporters in the EU must comply with the Euro 6d emission standard. However, the difference between the previously applicable Euro 6d temp and Euro 6d standard does not lie in the emission limit values themselves, but the permissible exceedance factor of the limit values in real road traffic (RDE = Real Driving Emission) changes. This indicates by how much the legal limit value for nitrogen oxides (NOx) may be exceeded between test bench test according to WLTP driving cycle and real driving operation. The overrun factor was reduced from 2.1 to 1.43 with Euro 6d.

The new MAN engines for the TGE up to 3.5 tons also score with a considerable reduction in fuel consumption and thus also in CO2 emissions. The reduction for all engines is between 9 and 10 percent. In concrete figures for an L3H3 panel van (normal wheelbase, high roof) with an output of 103 kW (140 hp), this means that previously the CO2 emissions according to the WLTP measuring cycle were 253 g/km (9.7 l/100 km), from now on only 230 g CO2/km (8.8 l/100 km) are necessary. With the standard introduction of rolling resistance-optimized A-label tyres from the end of November this year, consumption will be reduced by a further 3 g CO2/km (8.7 l/100 km).

The Euro 6d engines have a newly developed exhaust gas cleaning near the engine, a new engine control system, an enlarged AdBlue® container with a capacity of 30 liters and a new exhaust system. The Euro 6d engines for the MAN TGE are now installed as standard.

A new technology that comes into the vehicle with the Euro 6d engine is the SCR system called “Twin Dosing”. It is mainly responsible for the CO2 savings mentioned above. These result from the additional second SCR catalyst and a double SCR injection. (SCR = Selective Catalytic Reduction.) In twin-dosing technology, the reducing agent AdBlue® is injected into two reduction catalysts arranged one behind the other. One of them close to the engine in the exhaust gas cleaning module, the second away from the engine on the underbody of the vehicle. This concept ensures an effective reduction of nitrogen oxides at high and low exhaust gas temperatures.

In addition to the now even more economical 2.0-litre diesel engine, the MAN TGE is also available as an all-electric MAN eTGE and is convincing more and more customers in Europe with its locally emission-free drive.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus