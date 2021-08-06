MAN presents MAN OptiView in a European road-show – the new mirror cam system providing even greater road safety

MAN is showcasing innovative safety systems from the new truck generation at motorway services across Europe

MAN Truck & Bus is raising awareness of the importance of its latest road safety assistance technology among transportation professionals and the wider public. From 3 to 24 August, the commercial vehicle manufacturer is embarking on its TruckLife tour and taking its new generation of trucks across six European countries. Truck drivers are invited to test out their driving skills with the new, digital MAN OptiView mirror cam system. The assistance system makes blind spots visible on both the driver’s and co-driver’s side and provides greater visibility in challenging driving situations. The combination with the radar-based MAN turning aid further increases safety during turning manoeuvres. The informative and at the same time entertaining TruckLife Tour events take place at motorway service stations along European transport routes.

Technological innovations in trucks play an important role in increasing road safety both for truck drivers and other road users. Through its TruckLife tour, MAN is raising awareness of this topic and showcasing the intelligent assistance systems that enhance both driving safety and driving comfort – this time focusing in particular on the new MAN OptiView mirror cam system. The roadshow started on 3 August 2021 at the Euro Rastpark services in Schweitenkirchen near Munich and will then be moving on to Italy, Poland, Belgium, Spain and France. Focusing on road safety, the decision was made to hold the campaign during the summer holiday season when large numbers of holidaymakers as well as truckers are travelling on the continent’s motorways.

Driver challenge in the new MAN TGX

The main attraction of the TruckLife tour is a driver challenge involving the new MAN TGX, which is kitted out with the latest assistance systems. These include MAN OptiView, MAN CruiseAssist (long-haul assistant) and LCCPA (lane change collision prevention assistant). With the aid of the OptiView system, the aim of the challenge is to slalom and manoeuvre backwards safely through an obstacle course without making any mistakes. Truckers can also partake in snacks and (alcohol-free) drinks at the MAN outdoor lounge and experts from MAN will be on hand to present the distinctive features of the new TGX series. Long-haul drivers can even choose to stay overnight in a spacious MAN TGX cab and take advantage of the exceptional level of comfort it offers during their rest time. After all, ensuring that drivers enjoy restful sleep is hugely important when it comes to road safety.

MAN OptiView provides all-round visibility and protects road users

MAN OptiView plays a major role in preventing accidents. The digital mirror cam system dramatically reduces the risk of truck drivers failing to spot other road users. The system’s field of view makes blind spots visible on both the driver’s and co-driver’s side, helping to protect cyclists riding through cities and pedestrians at service stations, for example. MAN OptiView will be available to order as an optional extra on the new MAN Truck Generation from October 2021. The system replaces conventional exterior mirrors and instead works with cameras on the sides and front of the truck, as well as a rear-view camera, which can be added as an option. They show what is happening around the truck on two large high-resolution displays on the A-pillars and also on the screen of the media system. Drivers can choose from a range of view options and the MAN turn assist function is also integrated into the display concept. In turning situations, the systems offer the ideal combination of radar-based hazard detection and warning as well as visual representation of the areas to the right, left and in front of the vehicle without blind spots. MAN OptiView thus makes a significant contribution to increasing road safety, especially in conjunction with other driver assistance systems. In addition, the system enhances the personal safety of truck drivers during breaks and overnight stays at rest stops. Thanks to the all-round visibility provided by the camera system, drivers do not need to leave the vehicle or open the cab’s curtain to check what’s going on outside if they hear a suspicious noise, for example. As a result, they are better protected and can notify the police of the incident if need be.

Roadshow launch in Bavaria with VIP guests

The TruckLife tour got under way on 3 and 4 August 2021 at the Euro Rastpark motorway services in Schweitenkirchen, where MAN welcomed VIP guests and influencers from the worlds of motor sport, entertainment, TV and music, including well-known entertainers Ross Antony and Matze Knop and biathlete Simon Schempp. The celebrities competed against truck drivers in skill driving, of course under the necessary hygiene measures for corona prevention.

The seven drivers had to drive backwards through a 50-metre course and finally manoeuvre into a parking space marked with cones. The truck professional and truck trial driver Marcel Schoch managed to do this in the shortest time, having parked after only 38 seconds – although he took one of the cones with him, which cost him ten penalty seconds. The hottest duel among the celebrities was between comedian and footballer impersonator Matze Knop and German-British TV presenter and musician Ross Antony. Knop manoeuvred the truck almost as skilfully as the professionals. In the end, he was about 30 seconds faster than his TV colleague Antony.

As much fun as the Driver Challenge has been for Knop, the background to the driver safety training with the new technology, which no longer knows blind spots, is just as serious to him: “As a pedestrian, I always have a bit of a cuff that a truck driver will overlook me,” he says. He doesn’t have to worry about that risk as much with MAN OptiView. Matze Knop would prefer to install the technology in his own car right away. “Then I wouldn’t always take the kerb with me when reversing.” Ross Antony is also positively impressed after mastering the skill drive with the MAN TGX: “You can see that even someone like me who has never driven a truck can operate the system. And MAN OptiView makes traffic safer even for small car drivers like me.”

With the TruckLife tour, MAN is transforming the motorway service station into a community hub and shining a spotlight on the new technologies that can help enhance road safety.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus