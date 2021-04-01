Major award for brake and air treatment systems: Knorr-Bremse and one of the world’s leading global truck OEMs have signed a 10-year supply contract to continue their long-term partnership

Knorr-Bremse have signed a continuation of their current supply agreement in the field of braking systems and air treatment systems for the OEM’s European heavy-duty and medium-duty platforms. At the same time the parties signed a new contract for multi-year supplies of the new GSBC (Global Scalable Brake Control) and GSAT (Global Scalable Air Treatment) technologies currently under development. This business award underpins Knorr-Bremse’s market position in the braking systems and air treatment segment in Europe, illustrating that the company’s high investment in new technologies is gaining ground in the market.

“By extending this major contract with one of the world’s leading OEMs, involving the introduction of our new scalable brake control and air treatment product generations (GBSC and GSAT), we have secured the future in these very important areas. The contract, worth 1 billion euros over a 10-year period, is a great endorsement of our long-standing and very good cooperation with this OEM,” said Dr. Peter Laier, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division.

“We are very pleased that we were able to secure this award,” said Bernd Spies, Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems. “The new supply agreement marks a further milestone in our long-term and valuable collaboration with this very important customer who is also a high-technology leader.”

The new modular product generations enable brake control and electronic air treatment to be adapted to customer needs in the various markets. GSBC and GSAT are not only more compact and lighter but also more flexible in modularity and scalability, making adaptability to different regional requirements and needs easier.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse