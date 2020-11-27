MAHLE—keeping the world moving for 100 years

Since 1920, MAHLE has developed from a small workshop to one of the largest automotive suppliers with over 160 locations in more than 30 countries. December 1, 2020, marks the 100th anniversary of the company’s founding. It was on that day that the foundation stone for today’s MAHLE Group was laid in Stuttgart. The course for this success was charted by the brothers Ernst and Hermann Mahle, whose technological pioneering spirit is something the company is still renowned for today. MAHLE is now broadly positioned in the areas of powertrain technology and thermal management with a clear focus on future topics relating to mobility. The group is maintaining its R&D investments at a high level. As part of its dual strategy, MAHLE is working both on the intelligent combustion engine for the use of hydrogen and other nonfossil fuels and on technologies that will help the fuel cell and e-mobility achieve broad acceptance in the markets. Half of all vehicles in the world now contain MAHLE components.

“The piston is part of our history. But today MAHLE is much more than that: with our competence in future technologies, we’re ideally positioned to play an active role in shaping the sustainable mobility of the future,” says Dr. Jörg Stratmann, Chairman of the MAHLE Management Board and CEO. “Over the past 100 years, MAHLE has undergone continuous development, always with the aim of providing important technological impetus and being a strong partner to its customers.”

Since 1920, MAHLE has transformed itself from a small piston forge in the Bad Cannstatt district of Stuttgart into a global technology group with a unique portfolio. The company has steadily opened up numerous new product areas and markets through organic growth as well as acquisitions. With the Mahle brothers’ decision to transfer the company shares to the MAHLE Foundation in 1964, they set the course for successful, long-term, and sustainable development.

In the decades that followed, MAHLE consistently and continuously expanded its product portfolio and know-how, and it now has a breadth of expertise across all drive types that is unique in the industry.

The technology group offers not only engine components and filtration products but also power electronics and control units, electric motors, electric auxiliaries, software, thermal management products as well as expertise in materials, production, and 3D printing technologies. In the aftermarket sector, MAHLE is also leading the way with pioneering solutions as a competent and reliable partner for workshops worldwide. For instance, the first digital method for recalibrating driver assistance systems was developed by MAHLE.

MAHLE keeps the world moving. As a development partner and systems supplier, the technology group is shaping the mobility of the future in all major global markets—whether for passenger cars, trucks, vans, large agricultural machines, ships, e-bikes, or electric scooters. Thanks to a modern culture of innovation, which is evident in the group’s own start-ups, new topics and products are emerging for new customer groups—such as the charging infrastructure for battery electric vehicles or air conditioned children’s car seats.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, MAHLE is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a variety of digital events for its employees across the world.

