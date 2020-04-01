Mahindra’s auto sector sells 4,76,043 vehicles in FY-20

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its auto sales performance for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, which stood at 4,76,043 vehicles, compared to 6,08,596 vehicles during FY-19.

For the month of March 2020 the company sold 7,401 vehicles (Domestic + Exports), as against 62,952 vehicles in March, 2019.

In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 3,384 vehicles in March 2020, compared to 27,646 vehicles in March 2019.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 2,325 vehicles in March 2020, as against 24,423 vehicles in March 2019.

Exports for March 2020 stood at 1,271 vehicles.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Our performance in March has been muted on account of the impact of the current lock-down related to Covid-19 and the disruption in our BS VI ramp-up plan. The latter was planned between February and March but was affected due to the challenges of parts supply from global and local suppliers. We have been able to clear our BS IV inventory, but for fewer than 100 vehicles. However, there are many vehicles that are sold, but not yet registered because of the closure of RTOs.”

Sales Summary March 2020 Category March YTD March F20 F19 % Change F20 F19 % Change Passenger Vehicles 3384 27646 -88% 186978 254701 -27% Utility Vehicles 3111 25801 -88% 179405 235362 -24% Cars* + Vans 273 1845 -85% 7573 19339 -61% Commercial Vehicles 2325 24423 -90% 199135 248601 -20% LCV < 3.5T 2234 22471 -90% 187859 229352 -18% LCV > 3.5T 87 1035 -92% 6179 8411 -27% MHCV 4 917 -100% 5097 10838 -53% 3W 421 6943 -94% 62187 66699 -7% Total Domestic Sales 6130 59012 -90% 448300 570001 -21% Total Exports 1271 3940 -68% 27743 38595 -28% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 7401 62952 -88% 476043 608596 -22%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

