Mahindra’s All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range achieves 1 lakh production milestone in record time

The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range hits 1 lakh units in just 16 months

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the makers of All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range – India’s leading pickup brand, today announced a remarkable achievement for its All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range. The brand has rolled out 1 lakh units in a short span of 16 months, setting a record in the commercial load segment.

On August 10, 2022, the company launched the Maxx Pik-Up City, which has been a significant contributor to this milestone. In an unprecedented move in the commercial vehicle segment, Mahindra launched a series of 8 different models in April 2023. This range included new variants under City range and HD range, catering to various payloads and cargo lengths.

Nallinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Achieving the 1 lakh production milestone in such a brief period is a clear reflection of the trust and confidence of our customers. Our clean focus on understanding and catering to the unique demands of the Indian market has helped us elevate the customer experience in the commercial vehicle segment. We look forward to delivering distinctive value to customers with a pick-up range that is both technologically advanced and highly versatile.”

The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range has always been at the forefront of innovation, introducing many firsts in the segment. The IMAXX telematics solution offers advanced connectivity features, ensuring businesses monitor and manage their fleet efficiently. The range also boasts height-adjustable seats for enhanced driver comfort, cornering lamps for improved visibility, a spacious 10 feet cargo space (3050mm), and robust 7R16 tyres to tackle challenging terrains.

Furthermore, the range also offers diverse options including the City, HD Range, and both Diesel and CNG variants to cater to a wider spectrum of customer needs.

Mahindra has sold more than two million Pik-Up units since the brand was first launched. Its range of vehicles, designed and built in India for India, is uniquely suited to the country’s logistics needs making it the backbone of the country’s last-mile logistics network.

