Mahindra XUV700 achieves 200000 unit milestone in record time

To celebrate this milestone Mahindra has introduced two new colour option in XUV700: Deep Forest and exclusive to XUV700 Burnt Sienna

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, celebrates a major milestone with the production of the 200000 Mahindra XUV700 SUV, achieved in just 33 months. To mark this milestone, Mahindra has introduced two new colours: Deep Forest and exclusive to XUV700 Burnt Sienna, expanding the range to nine.

The Mahindra XUV700 has deeply resonated with Indian customers for its unmissable presence, tough yet sophisticated experience, spirited performance, world-class safety, and advanced technology. Setting a new standard, it introduced segment-first features like Alexa Built-In Functionality, Level 2 ADAS, and Dual 26.03 cm HD Superscreen, among many more. It solidifies its position as the premier SUV for the urban driving experience and memorable highway journeys, backed by 40 prestigious awards, including the “2022 Indian Car of the Year.”

Safety is integral to the XUV700 experience, with the SUV holding India’s Safest Vehicle “Safer Choice Award” for 2022 and a 5-star Global NCAP rating. It achieved the highest combined occupant safety rating in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, earning five stars for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection.

Reflecting Mahindra’s commitment to continuously enhancing the customer experience, the 2024 XUV700 was launched in January with new features like ventilated front seats, memory ORVMs, and the Napoli Black colour. Additionally, the introduction of the AX5 Select, MX 7-seater, and Blaze edition diversified the line-up, enhancing accessibility and appeal for customers. Mahindra has also expanded its production capacity, ensuring faster deliveries.

SOURCE: Mahindra