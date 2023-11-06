Mahindra launches new Jeeto Strong with enhanced payload capacity and best-in-segment mileage

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra, has launched the “Mahindra Jeeto Strong”

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra, has launched the “Mahindra Jeeto Strong”. There are more than 2,00,000 satisfied Jeeto customers in the country. The Jeeto Strong retains the core value of Jeeto brand – best-in-segment mileage – while bringing in a higher payload capacity and more features.

The Jeeto Strong is all set to redefine last mile cargo transportation. With a much-higher payload capacity of 815 kg in diesel and 750 kg in CNG, it enhances productivity. It stands out with best-in-segment mileage (32.00 km/l in diesel, 35.00 km/kg in CNG), a first in a sub-2 tonne ICE cargo 4-wheeler – electric vacuum pump-assisted braking, a user-friendly brand-new digital cluster and improved suspension. To enhance the ownership experience, Mahindra also offers free accidental insurance worth INR 10 Lakh for the driver, ensuring safety and security of its customers. Mahindra also provides an unmatched 3 years or 72,000 km warranty showcasing its commitment to quality and durability.

Jeeto Strong is a successor to the Jeeto Plus (diesel and CNG) with 100 kg additional payload than the latter. The new Jeeto Strong is attractively priced at INR 5.28 Lakh for diesel and INR 5.55 Lakh for CNG, ex-showroom Pune.

Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of MLMML, said, “At Mahindra, we constantly listen to customer feedback and their evolving needs. A testimony to our commitment to constant advancement – the Jeeto Strong – with its now unmatched payload capacity, superior mileage as well as attractive pricing makes for a compelling option in its segment. It will not only transform last mile cargo delivery but also the lives of our driver partners, allowing them to deliver more, save more, and achieve more.”

SOURCE: Mahindra