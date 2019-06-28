Mahindra launches New Bolero Camper Range

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, a part of the US $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced the launch of the New Bolero Camper Range with more comfort features priced at Rs.7.26 lakhonward. The range includesa new premium variant named Camper Gold ZX, featuring an increased payload capacity of 1,000 kg keeping in mind the dual purposes of passenger and cargo movement.

Mahindra has been the pioneer and leader in the double cabin pick-ups segment with Camper as its flagship product. The refresh has been developed keeping ruggedness and comfort in mind; true to the Bolero’s character.Under the hood, the Camper Gold ZX is powered by the proven 2,523cc m2DiCR engine, delivering 63 hp of power and a peak torque of 195 Nm. The front end has a new fascia, stylish front grille, and reflector headlamps offering a smart, chiseled look.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “Mahindra has been the leader in the Pickup segment for over a decade. We always strive to understand and address the evolving needs of our customers, thereby developing innovative and relevant products. True to its belief ‘Khaas logon ki khaas gaadi’, the Camper Refresh Gold ZX enhances the customer’s value within the business environment. Our Bolero brand continues to retain the basic tough and rugged DNA associated with Mahindra vehicles”.

The refreshed Camper Gold ZX also comes with a spacious double cabin design which helps ease ingress and egress. The premium interiors sport a dual tone style, and a new center console. This stylish pick-up also offers features such as the Faux-leather seats with head rest, recliner and slider which help to improve its ergonomics and reduce driving fatigue; new body graphics, power windows, central locking, power steering and retractable seat belts for enhanced safety & convenience.

The Bolero Camper is also provided with an air-conditioner, to make sure that whatever the exterior conditions, the interiors stay cool and comfortable.

In addition to the newly launched premium Camper Gold ZX variant, the Bolero Camper is also available in Gold VX, 4WD, Non-AC variant and Cash Van variants.

Mahindra has developed a deep relationship with its customers based on trust. This has been earned on the strength of the quality of its products, their toughness, earnings potential, minimal maintenance cost and above all the reliability of brand Mahindra, with the highest resale value in the category.

The Bolero is the epitome of versatility, toughness and reliability. It will be backed by Mahindra’s extensive service network, with a warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km and 24×7 -road side assistance for one year.

SOURCE: Mahindra