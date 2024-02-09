Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited asserts dominance as India’s No.1** electric three-wheeler manufacturer

More than 1.4 Lakh* three-wheeler EVs sold till date

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, continues to dominate the electric three-wheeler market, achieving an impressive milestone in FY24. Building on its success, MLMML is India’s No.1** electric three-wheeler manufacturer having sold over 1.4 Lakh* electric vehicles to-date. MLMML currently has a market share of 9.3%** in the electric three-wheeler space in India. In the L5 EV category, MLMML is the leader with a 55.1%** market share, YTD FY24.

In just eight months, MLMML has demonstrated remarkable growth selling 40000* EVs. This momentum was fuelled by the launch of two new products – Treo Plus as well as the e-Alfa Super rickshaw and cargo variants. This significant achievement showcases the accelerating demand for Mahindra’s electric vehicles and highlights the company’s commitment to pioneering sustainable last-mile mobility solutions. To meet this sustained demand for three-wheeler EVs, production has been increased threefold. MLMML’s manufacturing plants are situated in Bengaluru, Haridwar and Zaheerabad.

The diverse range of three-wheeler EVs, offered by MLMML, includes the Treo, Treo Plus, Treo Zor, Treo Yaari, Zor Grand, e-Alfa Super, and e-Alfa Cargo.

Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of MLMML said “In FY24, our customer-first approach has helped intensify our efforts to electrify the last mile transportation space. Sales of 40000* e-3-wheelers within eight months reflects the inclusive income generation our EVs accord to the drivers. We’re committed to enhancing our customer’s lives by consistently delivering value-for-money, innovative and sustainable last-mile mobility solutions.”

As part of its customer-centricity approach, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited offers the UDAY programme. This program, on purchase of a MLMML EV, provides drivers with an accident insurance cover of ₹ 10 Lakh for the first year. This emphasises Mahindra’s dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of its customers.

*As per internal billing data, **As per Vahan portal

SOURCE: Mahindra