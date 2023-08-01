Mahindra Auto sells highest ever SUVs, 36,205 vehicles with a 30% growth, and overall, 66,124 vehicles with a 18% growth in July 2023

The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20,898 units

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of July 2023 stood at 66,124 vehicles, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold its highest-ever SUVs, 36,205 vehicles in a month, in the domestic market, and overall, 37,519 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 20,898 units.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “It has been a record-breaking month for us. We are excited to clock the highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 36,205 in a month. The XUV700 tribe grew to 1 lakh strong, in a record time of 20 months. Also in July, the Scorpio brand achieved the highest sales in a month since its launch. We continue to receive robust demand for our key brands. We will keep a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts to ensure sustained scale up.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – July 2023 Category July YTD July F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change Utility Vehicles 36205 27854 30% 136367 103274 32% Cars + Vans 0 199 -100% 10 1089 -99% Passenger Vehicles 36205 28053 29% 136377 104363 31%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – July 2023 Category July YTD July F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change LCV < 2T 3400 3693 -8% 12792 13260 -4% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 16503 16445 0% 65043 63907 -2% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 995 808 23% 4315 2761 56% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 6481 4351 49% 24261 15013 62%

Exports – July 2023 Category July YTD July F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change Total Exports 2540 2798 -9% 9474 10306 -8%

