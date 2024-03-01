Mahindra Auto sells 42401 SUVs, a 40% growth and total volumes of 72923, a growth of 24% in February 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2024 stood at 72923 vehicles, a growth of 24%, including exports.
In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 42401 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 40% and overall, 42941 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 22825.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 42401 SUVs in February, with a growth of 40% and 72923 total vehicles, a 24% growth over last year. In our endeavour to make some of our SUVs available faster to consumers, we launched the Scorpio N Z8S variant and the Thar Earth edition this month.”
Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – February 2024
|Category
|February
|YTD February
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles
|42401
|30221
|40%
|419233
|320985
|31%
|Cars + Vans
|0
|137
|-100%
|13
|2271
|-99%
|Passenger Vehicles
|42401
|30358
|40%
|419246
|323256
|30%
Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – February
|Category
|February
|YTD February
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|LCV < 2T *
|4146
|2515
|65%
|40081
|37034
|8%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|15779
|17241
|-8%
|178002
|180693
|-1%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|2900
|1087
|167%
|23797
|8567
|178%
|3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) *
|6158
|5350
|15%
|72310
|52823
|37%
Exports – February 2024
|Category
|February
|YTD February
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|F24
|F23
|% Change
|Total Exports *
|1539
|2250
|-32%
|23090
|29992
|-23%
* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023
