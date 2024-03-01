Mahindra Auto sells 42401 SUVs, a 40% growth and total volumes of 72923, a growth of 24% in February 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2024 stood at 72923 vehicles, a growth of 24%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2024 stood at 72923 vehicles, a growth of 24%, including exports.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 42401 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 40% and overall, 42941 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 22825.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 42401 SUVs in February, with a growth of 40% and 72923 total vehicles, a 24% growth over last year. In our endeavour to make some of our SUVs available faster to consumers, we launched the Scorpio N Z8S variant and the Thar Earth edition this month.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – February 2024

Category February YTD February F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change Utility Vehicles 42401 30221 40% 419233 320985 31% Cars + Vans 0 137 -100% 13 2271 -99% Passenger Vehicles 42401 30358 40% 419246 323256 30%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – February

Category February YTD February F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change LCV < 2T * 4146 2515 65% 40081 37034 8% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 15779 17241 -8% 178002 180693 -1% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 2900 1087 167% 23797 8567 178% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) * 6158 5350 15% 72310 52823 37%

Exports – February 2024

Category February YTD February F24 F23 % Change F24 F23 % Change Total Exports * 1539 2250 -32% 23090 29992 -23%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra