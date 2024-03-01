Mahindra Auto sells 42401 SUVs, a 40% growth and total volumes of 72923, a growth of 24% in February 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2024 stood at 72923 vehicles, a growth of 24%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February 2024 stood at 72923 vehicles, a growth of 24%, including exports.

In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 42401 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 40% and overall, 42941 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 22825.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 42401 SUVs in February, with a growth of 40% and 72923 total vehicles, a 24% growth over last year. In our endeavour to make some of our SUVs available faster to consumers, we launched the Scorpio N Z8S variant and the Thar Earth edition this month.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – February 2024

CategoryFebruaryYTD February
F24F23% ChangeF24F23% Change
Utility Vehicles424013022140%41923332098531%
Cars + Vans0137-100%132271-99%
Passenger Vehicles424013035840%41924632325630%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – February

CategoryFebruaryYTD February
F24F23% ChangeF24F23% Change
LCV < 2T *4146251565%40081370348%
LCV 2 T – 3.5 T1577917241-8%178002180693-1%
LCV > 3.5T + MHCV29001087167%237978567178%
3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) *6158535015%723105282337%

Exports – February 2024

CategoryFebruaryYTD February
F24F23% ChangeF24F23% Change
Total Exports *15392250-32%2309029992-23%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here