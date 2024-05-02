Mahindra Auto sells 41008 SUVs, an 18% growth and total volumes of 70471, a 13% growth in April 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2024 stood at 70471 vehicles, a growth of 13%, including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 41008 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18% and overall, 41542 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22102.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 41008 SUVs in April, a growth of 18% and 70471 total vehicles, a 13% growth over last year. In April, we launched the XUV 3XO, tailored to a broad spectrum of customers across categories. With a unique blend of innovation, safety, comfort, performance and price starting at ₹ 7.49 Lakh, the XUV3XO is set to be the new disrupter in the compact SUV space.”
Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – April 2024
|Category
|April
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles
|41008
|34694
|18%
|Cars + Vans
|0
|4
|-100%
|Passenger Vehicles
|41008
|34698
|18%
Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – April
|Category
|April
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|LCV < 2T
|3372
|3416
|-1%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|15692
|15072
|4%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|3038
|1743
|74%
Exports – April 2024
|Category
|April
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|Total Exports
|1857
|1813
|2%
* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023
SOURCE: Mahindra