Mahindra Auto sells 41008 SUVs, an 18% growth and total volumes of 70471, a 13% growth in April 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2024 stood at 70471 vehicles, a growth of 13%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 41008 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 18% and overall, 41542 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22102.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 41008 SUVs in April, a growth of 18% and 70471 total vehicles, a 13% growth over last year. In April, we launched the XUV 3XO, tailored to a broad spectrum of customers across categories. With a unique blend of innovation, safety, comfort, performance and price starting at ₹ 7.49 Lakh, the XUV3XO is set to be the new disrupter in the compact SUV space.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – April 2024

Category April F25 F24 % Change Utility Vehicles 41008 34694 18% Cars + Vans 0 4 -100% Passenger Vehicles 41008 34698 18%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – April

Category April F25 F24 % Change LCV < 2T 3372 3416 -1% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 15692 15072 4% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 3038 1743 74%

Exports – April 2024

Category April F25 F24 % Change Total Exports 1857 1813 2%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

