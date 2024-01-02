Mahindra Auto sells 35171 SUVs, a 24% growth and total volumes of 60188 in December 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2023 stood at 60188 vehicles, a growth of 6%, including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 35171 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 24% and overall, 36349 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 17888.
Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “In December, we sold a total of 35171 SUVs, a healthy growth of 24% over last year. We continued to face some supply challenges on select parts. We are working closely with our suppliers to mitigate these challenges going forward”.
|Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) –December 2023
|Category
|December
|YTD December
|F24
|F23
|% Changes
|F24
|F23
|% Changes
|Utility Vehicles
|35171
|28333
|24%
|333764
|257849
|29%
|Cars + Vans
|3
|112
|-97%
|13
|2009
|-99%
|Passenger Vehicles
|35,174
|28445
|24%
|333777
|259858
|28%
|Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – December
|Category
|December
|YTD December
|F24
|F23
|% Changes
|F24
|F23
|% Changes
|LCV < 2T *
|2849
|3031
|-6%
|31896
|31844
|0%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|12668
|16170
|-22%
|145107
|145351
|0%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|2371
|879
|170%
|18571
|6532
|184%
|3 Wheelers
(including electric 3Ws) *
|5307
|5052
|5%
|60503
|40911
|48%
|Exports – December 2023
|Category
|December
|YTD December
|F24
|F23
|% Changes
|F24
|F23
|% Changes
|Total Exports *
|1819
|3100
|-41%
|19805
|24733
|-20%
* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023
SOURCE: Mahindra