Mahindra Auto sells 35171 SUVs, a 24% growth and total volumes of 60188 in December 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2023 stood at 60188 vehicles, a growth of 6%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 35171 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 24% and overall, 36349 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 17888.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “In December, we sold a total of 35171 SUVs, a healthy growth of 24% over last year. We continued to face some supply challenges on select parts. We are working closely with our suppliers to mitigate these challenges going forward”.

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) –December 2023
CategoryDecemberYTD December
F24F23% ChangesF24F23% Changes
Utility Vehicles351712833324%33376425784929%
Cars + Vans3112-97%132009-99%
Passenger Vehicles35,1742844524%33377725985828%

 

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – December
CategoryDecemberYTD December
F24F23% ChangesF24F23% Changes
LCV < 2T *28493031-6%31896318440%
LCV 2 T – 3.5 T1266816170-22%1451071453510%
LCV > 3.5T + MHCV2371879170%185716532184%
3 Wheelers
(including electric 3Ws) *		530750525%605034091148%

 

Exports – December 2023
CategoryDecemberYTD December
F24F23% ChangesF24F23% Changes
Total Exports *18193100-41%1980524733-20%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra

