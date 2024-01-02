Mahindra Auto sells 35171 SUVs, a 24% growth and total volumes of 60188 in December 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of December 2023 stood at 60188 vehicles, a growth of 6%, including exports

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 35171 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 24% and overall, 36349 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 17888.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “In December, we sold a total of 35171 SUVs, a healthy growth of 24% over last year. We continued to face some supply challenges on select parts. We are working closely with our suppliers to mitigate these challenges going forward”.

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) –December 2023 Category December YTD December F24 F23 % Changes F24 F23 % Changes Utility Vehicles 35171 28333 24% 333764 257849 29% Cars + Vans 3 112 -97% 13 2009 -99% Passenger Vehicles 35,174 28445 24% 333777 259858 28%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – December Category December YTD December F24 F23 % Changes F24 F23 % Changes LCV < 2T * 2849 3031 -6% 31896 31844 0% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 12668 16170 -22% 145107 145351 0% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 2371 879 170% 18571 6532 184% 3 Wheelers

(including electric 3Ws) * 5307 5052 5% 60503 40911 48%

Exports – December 2023 Category December YTD December F24 F23 % Changes F24 F23 % Changes Total Exports * 1819 3100 -41% 19805 24733 -20%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra