Mahindra Auto sells 29,516 SUV’s and 59,049 vehicles overall in August 2022; Registers its highest SUV sales for 2nd consecutive month

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of August 2022 stood at 59,049 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 29,516 vehicles in August 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, cars and vans) sold 29,852 vehicles in August 2022.

Exports for the month were at 2,912 vehicles. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21,492 vehicles in August 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “August was a very exciting month for us, with launches across many segments. Demand across our portfolio remains strong and is enhanced with blockbuster launches of Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and new Bolero MaXX Pik-up. We registered the highest ever SUV Volume of 29,516 in August, registering a growth of 87% over August ‘21. Our Commercial Vehicles continue to deliver strong performance registering strong growth across segments. The supply chain situation continues to remain dynamic for select product lines and we are taking appropriate actions to minimize impact.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – August 2022

Category August YTD August F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change Utility Vehicles 29,516 15,786 87% 1,32,790 79,153 68% Cars + Vans 336 187 80% 1,425 1,068 33% Passenger Vehicles 29,852 15,973 87% 13,4215 80,221 67%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – August 2022

Category August YTD August F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change LCV <2T 3,896 1,734 125% 17,156 11,570 48% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 16,940 6,595 157% 80,847 47,163 71% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 656 512 28% 3,417 1,808 89% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 4,793 2,591 85% 19,806 7,804 154%

Exports – August 2022

Category August YTD August F23 F22 % Change F23 F22 % Change Total Exports 2,912 3,180 -8% 13,218 11,850 12%

