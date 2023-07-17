Mahindra and NXP signs MoU to drive next-generation smart electric mobility

Mahindra intends to explore NXP's extensive portfolio, innovative automotive system solutions, and expertise in zonal and domain controllers, electrification, advanced vehicle networks, and secure car access technologies for their upcoming platforms

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a leader in automotive, farm and services businesses in India, today signed a MoU with NXP® Semiconductors, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications. With the association, M&M and NXP will jointly explore the electric and connected vehicle landscape, covering a wide range of vehicles including utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles, farm equipment, and tractors.

Mahindra intends to explore NXP’s extensive portfolio, innovative automotive system solutions, and expertise in zonal and domain controllers, electrification, advanced vehicle networks, and secure car access technologies for their upcoming platforms. The step is in line with Mahindra’s commitment to deliver innovative solutions that enhance the safety, eco-friendliness, and overall enjoyment of the commuting experience for its customers.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO – Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to explore opportunities to leverage NXP’s advanced technologies and solutions to build SUVs that are safer, highly connected, and environmentally friendly. At Mahindra, we are driven by our mission to elevate people’s quality of life through innovative and cutting-edge technology. Together, we endeavour to shape the future of smart electric mobility and deliver extraordinary experiences to our consumers.”

Kurt Sievers, President & CEO, NXP said, “We are excited to collaborate with Mahindra and Mahindra, a company with a rich history of transforming the fast-growing automotive space in India and a focus on striving to improve quality of life through mobility. By working together and leveraging our rich portfolio of technologies, solutions and expertise, NXP and M&M are charting a course to build a brighter tomorrow.”

Mahindra will also get access to NXP’s robust partner ecosystem, comprising Tier 1, ODM, IDH, module vendors, and integrators. This will also provide valuable insights into NXP’s technology roadmap, encompassing synergistic areas like the Smart Home and Industrial sectors.

SOURCE: Mahindra