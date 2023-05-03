Magna awarded new high-voltage eDrive business with Europe-based global OEM

Magna’s eDS Mid is a compact, high-speed e-motor that offers a scalable power range from 100 kW to 140 kW, optimized for 800V. As a high-voltage eDrive system for electric AWD applications, it enables fast reconnecting through a new decoupling system and delivers a highly-efficient inverter with Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology which contributes to best-in-class efficiency, drivability and safety.

It also delivers up to 2,000 Nm of torque and weighs less than 72 kg, delivering less weight and volume in packaging compared to other available products in the market.

Production of the eDrive system will be at the company’s powertrain facilities in Kechnec, Slovakia, and Lannach, Austria, both of which are carbon neutral facilities.