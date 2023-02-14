Mack Trucks enters partnerships with Heliox, Gilbarco to increase charging accessibility

Mack Trucks announced today that it has entered partnerships with Heliox and Gilbarco Veeder-Root to help encourage customer adoption of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) such as the Mack® LR Electric, Mack’s first fully electric Class 8 refuse truck

“This is another terrific example of Mack offering the total solution for electrification,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Partnering with these two well-known companies is a game-changer for Mack in the sense that we can now support our customers with their infrastructure upgrades, enabling them to have better access to mobile and fixed chargers. Heliox and Gilbarco have gone through substantial testing to ensure the reliability of their charging solutions, so we are confident that Mack customers will enjoy the same level of support they have come to expect from Mack.”

These agreements offer end-to-end support and enable customer accessibility to Mack partners who will help them in their journey toward zero-emissions technology. The strategic partnerships provide customers access to on-hand inventory, hardware installation services and support resources focused on charger uptime. This is a key differentiator for Mack, as charging infrastructure components continue to be difficult to secure, plus installation and support services can vary. Gilbarco Veeder-Root is based in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Heliox is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

“At Heliox, we know full well the hurdles that fleets face when embarking on a transition to electric vehicles,” said David Aspinwall, Heliox Group Chief Commercial Officer and president of Heliox North America. “By combining our robust portfolio of EV charging solutions and support with Mack’s world class electric truck, customers can lean on our combined industry experience to ensure they’re getting started with a straightforward, reliable EV solution with right-sized chargers for their needs today while also planning for their long-term objectives.”

“We believe Gilbarco Veeder-Root, with its unique portfolio of Turnkey e-Mobility offerings combined with over 150 years of experience in fueling solutions serving fleets, will bring significant value to Mack Trucks customers,” said Deepesh Nayanar, head of e-Mobility North America, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “This combined partnership, offering trust and experience will give fleets confidence as they make their electrification journey.”

The next generation Mack LR Electric offers 42 percent more energy and a standard 376kWh total battery capacity for increased range between charges. Twin electric motors with 448 continuous horsepower and a 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM power the vehicle.

A copper-colored Bulldog on the cab makes the LR Electric easily identifiable as a Mack truck and denotes the electric drivetrain. Four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, propel the vehicle and provide power for all onboard accessories through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture

energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

The Mack LR Electric may be fitted with equipment bodies from numerous manufacturers based on the unique needs of the customer. The same driver/passenger side driving configurations, as well as seating choices and door options, are offered in the LR Electric as on the diesel-powered Mack LR model.

“Customers can now acquire EV charging hardware solutions directly from Mack dealers when purchasing a Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle,” said Ryan Saba, Mack Trucks energy solutions manager. “With these agreements, charging solutions in all desired power levels from 50kWh to 180kWh are available to support varying fleet duty cycles and dwell times. Customers now have access to Mack strategic partners who will support the development of specialized and forward-thinking infrastructure to best suit their charging requirements and energy demands.”

To help simplify the purchase process and help customers better manage expenses associated with acquiring the Mack LR Electric model, Mack recently launched its all-inclusive Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS). VaaS includes the vehicle chassis, the refuse body, applicable taxes and a comprehensive vehicle protection plan, the Mack Ultra Service Agreement, for the Mack LR Electric model.

The Mack Ultra Service Agreement, a comprehensive uptime package that accompanies the purchase of Mack LR Electric models, includes scheduled maintenance, preventative maintenance, towing and repair, a battery monitoring service and Mack’s connected uptime services in one package. It can be included with monthly truck payments for customers in the U.S. and Canada through Mack Financial Services (MFS).

SOURCE: Mack Trucks