Mack Trucks and Kriete Truck Centers deliver Mack® MD Electric to ABC Supply Co., Inc.

Mack Trucks and Kriete Truck Centers, a leading commercial truck and equipment dealer with 10 locations across Wisconsin, recently delivered a Mack® MD Electric vehicle – the first to operate in the state – to ABC Supply Co., Inc. during a handover event at the company’s National Fleet Center in Beloit, Wisconsin. This is the first electric medium-duty vehicle in ABC Supply’s fleet.

“We are excited that ABC Supply chose the Mack MD Electric vehicle as the first medium-duty truck in its fleet,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “ABC Supply’s confidence in Mack to deliver the same reliability and performance it has come to expect from Mack’s diesel-powered trucks is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

ABC Supply is North America’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products. The company chose to order an MD Electric vehicle to test the integration of electric trucks into their operations and stay at the forefront of technological advancements to meet customers’ evolving needs and expectations.

“The addition of the new Mack MD Electric truck to our national fleet represents our commitment to exploring innovative technologies,” said Mike Boggs, vice president of branch operations at ABC Supply. “Whatever the future holds for building materials distribution, ABC Supply will continue investing as a leader in the industry.”

The Mack MD Electric was chosen by ABC Supply as its first electric vehicle because of the company’s long-standing relationship with Mack and Kriete Truck Centers, which will service and support the vehicle. Boggs said Mack has been a great partner that has continued to bring the best and latest advancements for our fleet. Mack vehicles also have proven to be reliable making Mack an ideal choice as ABC Supply continues to embrace new technologies.

The MD Electric will be tested in multiple locations throughout ABC Supply’s branch network across North America. It will be tested in its traditional roles of transporting roofing and other building supply materials. The vehicle will be charged at various branch locations where it will be stationed.

“ABC has a long-standing relationship with Kriete Truck Centers, who were instrumental in delivering the vehicle,” Boggs said. “Their deep understanding of our fundamental needs, combined with their commitment to excellence ensure that the vehicle met all of our precise specifications and requirements.”

“We at Kriete are sincerely grateful for our long-standing partnership with Mack Trucks and ABC Supply, and the delivery of this Mack MD Electric exemplifies the remarkable achievements possible when a customer, dealer, and manufacturer work so closely together,” said David Kriete, President and CEO of Kriete Truck Centers. “We look forward to continuing to support them not just with this truck, but all of their transportation needs.”

Developed specifically for medium-duty applications, the Mack MD Electric is built with the same focus on reliability, durability and productivity customers have come to expect from a Mack truck. Designed with the heavy-duty quality of its diesel-powered counterparts, the MD Electric is available in 4×2 configurations featuring a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tight urban settings.

Produced at the Mack Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) facility in Salem, Virginia, the Mack MD Electric can be configured as a Class 6 or Class 7 vehicle. The Class 6 model has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

The MD Electric features a three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous 260 horsepower motor powered by Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide lithium-ion batteries, rated at 240kWh.

The MD Series cab design features a short bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches, an industry best. Similar to the diesel-powered Mack MD Series, Mack matched the bold look and styling of the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model, as a basis for the MD Electric grille and hood design. The Mack MD Electric will be supported by Mack dealers, many of which are already Mack Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) dealers.

The MD Electric will meet the needs of trucking applications requiring dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed and dump vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

SOURCE: Mack Trucks