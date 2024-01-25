Macan sets new standards: first fully electric SUV from Porsche

Porsche is launching its second fully electric model

The new Macan with up to 470 kW (639 hp, Macan Electric models: combined power consumption* (WLTP) 21.1 – 17.9 kWh/100 km, combined CO₂ emissions* (WLTP) 0 g/km, electric range* Combined (WLTP) 516 – 613 km, electric range* in urban areas (WLTP) 665 – 784 km) powerful drives offer e-performance on any terrain and high suitability for everyday use. Driving performance values ​​at sports car level are offset by high-performance fast charging with up to 270 kW and a range of up to 613 kilometers in WLTP.

Ten years after its market launch, the Porsche Macan is entering its second model generation fully electric. Through progressive, timeless design, brand-typical performance, long-distance range and high everyday suitability, the new Macan 4 and the new Macan Turbo are intended to fully meet the requirements of Porsche customers for an SUV. “We are taking the Macan to a completely new level – with exceptional e-performance, the new driver experience and expressive design,” said Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG, at the world premiere in Singapore.

“With the fully electric Macan, we aim to offer the sportiest model in its segment,” says Jörg Kerner, head of the Macan series. Porsche relies exclusively on the latest generation of permanently excited PSM electric motors on the front and rear axles. They achieve a high degree of efficiency and enable optimal reproducibility of the power output. The numbers alone speak for top-level e-performance: in conjunction with the launch control, the Macan 4 achieves up to 300 kW (408 hp, Macan 4: combined power consumption* (WLTP) 21.1 – 17.9 kWh/ 100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 0 g/km, electric range* combined (WLTP) 516 – 613 km, electric range* in urban areas (WLTP) 665 – 784 km) overboost performance, the Macan Turbo up to 470 kW (639 HP, Macan Turbo: Power consumption* combined (WLTP) 20.7 – 18.8 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 0 g/km, electric range* combined (WLTP) 518 – 591 km, electric range* in urban areas (WLTP) 670 – 765 km). The maximum torque is 650 or 1,130 Nm. This guarantees sporty driving performance: The Macan 4 accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, the Macan Turbo requires 3.3 seconds. The top speed is reached at 220 or 260 km/h.

New Premium Platform Electric with 800 volt architecture

The electric motors draw their energy from a lithium-ion battery in the underbody, of which up to 95 kWh of the 100 kWh gross capacity are actively used. The HV battery is a central component of the newly developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800 volt architecture, on which the new Macan is the first Porsche model to be based. The DC charging power is up to 270 kW. The battery charge level can be increased from ten to 80 percent in around 21 minutes at a suitable fast charging station. At 400-volt charging stations, during so-called bank charging, a high-voltage switch in the battery divides the 800-volt battery into two batteries, each with a nominal voltage of 400 volts. This enables particularly efficient charging without an additional HV booster with an output of up to 135 kW. AC charging with up to 11 kW is possible on standard household wall boxes.

While driving, up to 240 kW of energy can be recuperated using the electric machines. In addition, the so-called Integrated Power Box (IPB) contributes to the efficiency of the new Macan models. At the same time, it saves weight and installation space. The innovative and compact IPB combines three components: the onboard AC charger, the high-voltage heater and the DC/DC converter. The combined WLTP range is up to 613 kilometers for the Macan 4 and up to 591 kilometers for the Macan Turbo.

Sporty proportions and coupé-like lines

The new Macan models have a sporty, dominant appearance thanks to their sharpened proportions and Porsche Design DNA. “With the fully electric Macan, we are presenting the first Porsche that we electrify based on an established product identity,” says Michael Mauer, Head of Style Porsche. “The new Macan is clearly recognizable as part of the Porsche product family through its brand identity. The typical Porsche proportions have been further developed and optimally adapted to the challenges of an electric vehicle. This further sharpened the sporty, modern and dynamic appearance of the Macan. The design makes it clear: the Macan is also the electrified sports car in the segment.”

The flat sloping front hood and the strongly pronounced fenders make the entry-level SUV, which is 4,784 millimeters long, 1,938 millimeters wide and 1,622 millimeters high, appear dynamic even when stationary. The new Macan has wheels up to 22 inches in size with mixed tires. The wheelbase (2,893 millimeters), which is 86 millimeters longer than its predecessor, is offset by short overhangs at the front and rear. The headlights are divided into two parts: the flat upper light unit with four-point daytime running lights is embedded in the fenders and emphasizes the width of the vehicle. The main headlight module with optional matrix LED technology is positioned slightly lower in the front section. The typical Porsche flyline forms a unit with the flat rear window. In conjunction with the frameless doors with characteristic sideblades, the result is a sporty, crouched line. The rear appears muscular due to the pronounced shoulders at the back. The Porsche logo is now in the middle of the sculptural 3D light strip.

Active and passive aerodynamics for more range

Porsche combines its design DNA with range-optimized aerodynamics. Thanks to Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) with active and passive elements and an air resistance coefficient of 0.25, the new Macan is one of the most streamlined SUVs – with positive effects on range and fuel consumption. The PAA includes the adaptive rear spoiler, active cooling flaps on the front air inlets and flexible covers on the fully sealed underbody. Air curtains below the main headlight module also optimize the air flow, as does the deeply drawn nose section. At the rear, side spoiler edges and the diffuser in slat design ensure aerodynamic efficiency.

Two cargo spaces and improved space

The new Macan is a sporty SUV with a high level of everyday utility, high-quality equipment and generous space. The Macan has gained cargo space through electrification. The volume behind the rear seat is up to 540 liters (cargo position), depending on the model and equipment. There is also the so-called Frunk, a second loading compartment under the front hood, with 84 liters. Compared to the previous model, this is a total of 136 liters more. If the rear seat backrest is completely folded down, the rear cargo space volume increases to up to 1,348 liters. The maximum trailer load of 2,000 kilograms rounds off the high utility value of the new Macan.

Depending on the model and equipment, the driver and front passenger now sit up to 28 millimeters lower, while the rear passengers sit up to 15 millimeters lower than before with increased legroom. The interior is unmistakably Porsche: the width of the cockpit is emphasized by a flat, integrated black panel. The rising shape of the center console underlines the impression of sitting low and sporty in the vehicle. At the same time, it appears airy and light thanks to generous openings. In addition to the modern digital user interfaces, there are specifically used analogue control panels – for example on the air vents or the air conditioning controls. An LED light strip is integrated into the finely designed accent strip of the cockpit and doors. It functions as both ambient lighting and communication light. Depending on the situation, it informs or warns – for example when greeting, during charging processes or in interaction with the driver assistance systems. The equipment of the new Macan enables a high degree of customization.

Driver Experience: High computing power and connectivity

The Macan features the latest generation display and operating concept with up to three screens, including the free-standing 12.6-inch instrument cluster in a curved design and the 10.9-inch central display. For the first time, the front passenger can also view information, make infotainment settings or stream video content while driving using their own optional 10.9-inch screen. For the first time, the Porsche Driver Experience also includes a head-up display with augmented reality technology. Virtual elements such as navigation arrows are visually seamlessly integrated into the real world. The image appears to the driver at a distance of ten meters and is the size of an 87-inch display.

The new infotainment generation uses Android Automotive OS as the operating system. The standard Porsche Communication Management (PCM) in the new Macan reaches a new dimension in terms of computing power. For example, the voice assistant “Hey Porsche” quickly suggests routes including charging stops. In the new Porsche App Center, passengers can directly access third-party apps and install them in the new Macan.

First Macan with rear-axle steering and two-valve dampers

Porsche has developed the new Macan with a strong focus on the driving dynamics typical of the brand, a high level of everyday comfort and a characteristic steering feel. “Due to the particularly sporty seating position and the low center of gravity as well as its impressive driving dynamics and steering precision, the new Macan conveys a real sports car feeling,” explains series manager Jörg Kerner.

Both the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo have all-wheel drive. The two electric machines are controlled almost in real time via the power electronics. The electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) regulates around five times faster than a conventional all-wheel drive system and can react to slip within ten milliseconds. In addition, the all-wheel drive distribution depends on the driving program selected. The Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle, also contributes to traction, driving stability and lateral dynamics in the Macan Turbo.

Macan models with air suspension – also standard on the Turbo – are equipped with the electronic damper control Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). This can also be optionally added to the steel suspension. New to the PASM are dampers with two-valve technology. Thanks to the wider damper map, there is a wider range between comfort and performance. The differences between the driving programs can be experienced even better.

For the first time, the Macan has optional rear-axle steering with a maximum steering angle of five degrees. On the one hand, it enables a compact turning circle of 11.1 meters in city traffic and when maneuvering and, on the other hand, particularly high driving stability at higher speeds, to which the binding and precise front axle steering typical of the brand also contributes. Since 2014, Porsche has delivered more than 800,000 Macans worldwide. The all-electric successor, which is produced in a carbon-neutral manner at the Porsche plant in Leipzig, is intended to continue this success story. The new models will be delivered to the first customers in the second half of the year.

SOURCE: Porsche