Lucid announces Q4 production & deliveries, sets date for fourth quarter 2023 results

Lucid Group, Inc., setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, selected to Car and Driver’s 10Best list for 2024, today announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Lucid produced 2,391 vehicles during Q4 and delivered 1,734 vehicles during the same period.*

On a full year basis in 2023, the company produced 8,428 vehicles and delivered 6,001 vehicles.

*Lucid’s net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of its financial performance when Lucid announces fourth quarter earnings. Lucid vehicle production and delivery numbers represent only one measure of the company’s operating performance and should not be relied on as sole indicators of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors.

SOURCE: Lucid