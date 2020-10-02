Looking to the future: Nissan depicts its roadmap for electric mobility in Thailand at iEVTech 2020 Conference

Nissan shared its vision on how the company is playing its part in moving Thailand to a better and more electric future at the 5th International Electric Vehicle Technology Conference and Exhibition (iEVTech 2020), held recently by the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand.

Speaking at the ‘CEO e-Mobility Forum: Scaling-up Electric Mobility & Beyond 2020’ panel discussion, Ramesh Narasimhan, president of Nissan in Thailand, depicted Nissan’s roadmap to electrify the kingdom. He highlighted readiness of consumers in Thailand and the role Nissan plays to fulfill their needs for electric mobility.

“As a company at the forefront of electric mobility, we believe that we have an instrumental role to play in driving electrification in Thailand and beyond. In fact, we proactively set goals that one in four of all vehicles sold in the Asia and Oceania region will be electrified. The ultimate goal is to create a zero emission society,” said Narasimhan.

With the overarching issues of air pollution, particularly in the urbanized areas such as Bangkok along with major cities across Asia Pacific, breathing clean air is becoming a challenge. Nissan aims to reduce so-called “well-to-wheel” CO2 emissions from new vehicles – a measure that takes into account the production of fuel or electricity to power the vehicles – by 90% by 2050, compared with 2000 levels.

Speaking of the benefits of electric vehicles, Narasimhan also shared that EVs can address one of the most overlooked issues of modern societies: noise pollution. City noise can pose serious health threats to individuals. The near-noiseless driving of electric vehicles can play a key role in reducing noise pollution, thereby contributing to Nissan’s mission to enrich people’s lives.

Nissan’s experience in electric vehicles dates back more than 70 years ago. As a modern leader in electrification of mobility, Nissan is constantly expanding its diverse range of EV-based technologies in its portfolio, including battery electric vehicles and e-POWER technology. Nissan’s electrified vehicles in its portfolio include the all-new Nissan LEAF, the world’s first mass-market EVs, and the recently introduced all-new Nissan Ariya, an electric crossover SUV and the ultimate icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

Additionally, the company recently revolutionized the local automotive industry with the global launch of the all-new Nissan KICKS e-POWER in Thailand. The unique e-POWER technology gives drivers the power and performance of an electric car without the need for external charging. Produced in Thailand, the award-winning e-POWER technology serves as an innovative technical bridge for Thai customers towards electric vehicles.

“Nissan is committed to bringing safe, smart and sustainable mobility to more people, in line with our vision to create a zero emission and zero fatality society. I believe that ongoing discussion with public and private sectors will be beneficial in helping accelerate scaling up of electric mobility in Thailand, while driving our vision to not only transform the way people drive, but also the way they live,” Narasimhan concluded.

SOURCE: Nissan