Look forward to next summer with 2018 Ford Mustang GT and new high-performance summer tires

Summer might now be in the rearview mirror, but it’s never too early to start thinking about the next one.

Ford and Michelin engineers took learnings from the Ford GT supercar and Shelby GT350® Mustang to develop a custom Michelin Pilot Sport 4S high-performance summer tire designed for optimal wet and dry grip, braking distance and lateral handling performance.

“We took everything we learned at the track, including feedback from professional drivers, to create a tire custom-tuned for Mustang GT,” said Gary Swingle, Michelin tire engineer.

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires have been fitted for some of the top performance cars in Europe, and will make their mass-market North American debut on Mustang GT. Sized 275/40-19 for the rear and 255/40-19 for the front, the rubber helps the car achieve a record sub-four-second 0-60 mph time to go along with its available drag mode and 10-speed automatic transmission.

A variety of factors make the Pilot Sport 4S tire uniquely tuned for Mustang. An ultra-reactive tread pattern adapts continuously to the road, and a hybrid belt of aramid and nylon ensures optimum transmission of steering input to the road.

A hybrid elastomer forms its outer rib and delivers exceptional dry grip to help relieve stress under hard cornering. A middle rib, along with an inner rib with a new mix of functional elastomers and silica, delivers excellent wet grip for improved braking. The tires feature a premium look, using a velvet effect to accentuate graphics on the outer wall.

