Live: Porsche at L.A. Auto Show 2019

The Porsche Taycan is celebrating its US premiere at the LA Auto Show on 20 November 2019. The all-electric, four-door sports saloon offers the performance and connectivity expected of a Porsche, with everyday usability. Highly advanced production methods and the Taycan’s capabilities are setting new standards in the fields of sustainability and digitalisation. Taking centre stage on the Porsche stand will be the new Taycan 4S, which now becomes the starting point of a range that has until now only consisted of the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S. The Taycan 4S is available with two battery sizes: The Performance Battery generates up to 390 kW (530 PS; combined power consumption 24.6 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 0 g/km), while the Performance Battery Plus delivers up to 420 kW (571 PS; combined power consumption 25.6 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions 0 g/km) overboost power.

“A year ago we introduced the new generation of the 911 in Los Angeles,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “Now we follow up with the Taycan – the first all electric sports car from Porsche. California has been like a second home for Porsche for many decades. It’s where the world’s biggest 911 fan base is. With the Taycan we connect our past to the future and we will continue the Porsche success story.”

In addition to the Taycan, Porsche has also chosen the LA Auto Show as the location for the US premiere of the new Macan Turbo. With 324 kW (440 PS; fuel consumption combined 9.8 l/100 km; CO2 emissions 224 g/km), it assumes flagship status among Porsche compact SUV sports cars. In parallel with Porsche’s debut in Formula E on 22 and 23 November 2019, the Porsche 99X Electric, the brands first all electric racing car will also be on display at the LA Auto Show.

