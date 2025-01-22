Lights, Camera, Actyon. KGM Motors UK launch all-new coupe-style SUV

KGM Motors UK launch the all-new KGM Actyon to celebrate the brand’s 70th anniversary

KGM Motors UK, formerly SsangYong, is proud to announce the launch of the all-new Actyon SUV, a modern revival of the world’s first coupe-style SUV, originally introduced in 2005. The cutting-edge C+ segment vehicle, available exclusively in K50 trim level, celebrates the South Korean brand’s 70th anniversary with a bold blend of style, practicality, and advanced technology.

The name Actyon embodies the spirit of “Act Young” and “Act On,” encouraging drivers to chase their dreams and embark on new adventures with confidence. Capturing KGM’s new brand philosophy, ‘Practical Creativity,’ this class-leading vehicle shines as a stylish companion for the modern urban explorer, with a sleek, coupe-style design complemented by an attractive rear-side profile, 20-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, and distinctive dynamic daytime running lights inspired by the four iconic trigrams of the Korean flag.

Kevin Griffin, Managing Director at KGM Motors UK, said: “The launch of the new Actyon perfectly reflects our commitment to delivering vehicles that inspire and empower. It is KGM’s first fully-fledged SUV since our rebrand in January 2024 and will represent the next exciting chapter in our journey, following on from the success of the Torres and Torres EVX.

“With its distinctive coupe design, advanced technology, and versatile functionality, the Actyon is more than an SUV – it’s a statement. We are confident that it will captivate both loyal customers and a new generation of drivers.”

Inside, the Actyon’s cabin exudes luxury and comfort with hand-stitched black Nappa leather seats, red Nappa leather side inserts, and premium materials such as quality suede, TPU-wrapped door trims, carbon fibre, dark wooden finishes, and a glowing crystal gear switch to blend refinement with the high-energy spirit of a coupe-style SUV. Noise-cancelling Michelin tyres, laminated front door glass, and a dual 12.3” digital cluster and infotainment display with TomTom navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and vehicle information ensure a serene and intuitive driving experience.

Luxurious touches continue with KGM’s first premium-quality steering wheel, providing a wider design that presents a clearer view of the instrument cluster, as well as new quick-access buttons and customisable “favourites” settings to allow the driver to instantly access commonly used functions such as rear-seat sleep mode, navigation, route cancellation, and climate control. This is complemented by ambient mood lighting, which offers 32 different colours for personalisation, allowing drivers to create a relaxing atmosphere tailored to their preferences.

At the heart of the Actyon is a 1.5 G-Di turbocharged engine that delivers an impressive blend of power and efficiency. This advanced powertrain is paired with a 3rd generation Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission, designed to provide smooth shifts and responsive performance. The Actyon’s powertrain has been engineered to ensure an engaging driving experience, whether navigating urban streets or tackling off-road terrain.

Despite its premium features, the Actyon remains practical and versatile. It offers a spacious 668-litre load area, which expands to 1,568 litres with the rear seats folded down – capability equivalent to that of larger segment SUVs. Convenience is built into its design, with options like the hands-free kick-motion power tailgate, front and rear heated seats, ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel and remote rear-seat heating control.

Safety does not take a back seat either, with the Actyon equipped with an array of advanced driver-assistance systems. From adaptive cruise control to lane-keeping assist and autonomous emergency braking, the Actyon provides a comprehensive suite of features to help drivers stay safe on the road. Actyon also includes 3D 360˚ ‘surround view’ monitoring system to ensure safe and easy parking.

Actyon comes with a 5-year / 100,000 mileage warranty and is available in five exterior colours, including Grand White (Solid), Dandy Blue (Metallic), Iron Silver (Metallic), Forest Green (Metallic), and Space Black (Metallic).

SOURCE: KGM Motors UK