Li Auto Inc. March 2025 delivery update

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 36,674 vehicles in March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.5%. This brought the Company’s first-quarter deliveries to 92,864, an increase of 15.5% year-over-year. As of March 31, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 1,226,736.

Li Auto has remained the sales champion among Chinese automotive brands in the RMB200,000 and above NEV market for twelve consecutive months. As a key contributor to the Company’s rapid path to profitability and its breakthrough in surpassing the RMB100 billion revenue mark, the Li L series is on track to soon achieve a new milestone with the delivery of its 1,000,000th vehicle. The new Li MEGA Ultra, featuring upgraded autonomous driving configurations, is already open for reservations. Further exciting updates to the Li MEGA model are expected to be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2025. In March, Li Auto became the world’s first automaker to commit to open-sourcing its proprietary OS for smart vehicles, Li Halo OS. Additionally, the Company expects its next-generation proprietary autonomous driving architecture, MindVLA, to accelerate the adoption of autonomous driving technologies, extending their benefits to a wider range of users.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 502 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities. The Company also had 2,045 super charging stations in operation equipped with 11,038 charging stalls in China.

