Li Auto Inc. April 2025 delivery update

Li Auto Inc., a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 33,939 vehicles in April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.6%. As of April 30, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 1,260,675

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 33,939 vehicles in April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.6%. As of April 30, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 1,260,675.

Li Auto has remained the sales champion for SUVs priced above RMB200,000 over the past three consecutive quarters, maintaining the highest market share in both the RMB200,000 to RMB300,000 and RMB300,000 to RMB400,000 large SUV markets as well as the RMB400,000 to RMB500,000 full-size SUV market. This achievement was driven by the segment-leading sales performance of its Li L series models.

Li Auto officially launched Li MEGA Home, the new Li MEGA Ultra, and the new Li L6 at Auto Shanghai 2025. Li MEGA Home features rotatable zero-gravity second-row seats that create a “living room” mode, allowing family users to relax, entertain, and dine face-to-face, complemented by a 45-degree entry and exit mode for enhanced accessibility. This trim currently accounts for over 90% of all order intake for Li MEGA models, highlighting strong user endorsement of its innovative spatial experience. Additionally, Li Auto plans to host a dedicated launch event in May 2025 for the new Li L series models, showcasing their comprehensive product strengths.

As of April 30, 2025, the Company had 500 retail stores in 151 cities, 500 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 223 cities. The Company also had 2,267 super charging stations in operation equipped with 12,340 charging stalls in China.

SOURCE: Li Auto