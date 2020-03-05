Leyland produces 10,000th DAF truck with ex-factory body

The ex-factory programme includes box, Aerobody and curtainsider variants, with a myriad of options for length, height and width, tail-lifts and lighting, and much more, incorporating customer specific requirements that can extend to full vehicle finish including complete vehicle painting and livery application.

The PACCAR body programme – a unique offering among truck manufacturers – is available on 4×2 rigid chassis across DAF LF and CF model series. Leading customers like Royal Mail have taken advantage of the factory bodywork programme since its introduction in 2007.

UK-operator Hallam Express in Sheffield is the recipient of the 10,000th vehicle – a 12.0-tonne DAF LF 180 curtain sider. “We were very pleased with the ability to spec and acquire a complete bodied vehicle through our DAF dealer,” said David Simpson, Hallam Express’ Managing Director, “The ex–factory body solution ensures excellent quality and reduces lead-time substantially. It is a genuine one-stop-shop service.”

Source: DAF