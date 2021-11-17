LEVC further expands European network presence in Belgium with new Brussels dealership

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) is today pleased to announce a further expansion of its European dealership network with a brand-new outlet in Belgium

As part of the award-winning Sterckx – De Smet group, LEVC Brussels will serve a number of areas in addition to the capital city including Zellik, Sint-Genesius-Rode, Drogenbos and Halle. Named ‘Fleet Dealer of the Year 2021’, Sterckx – De Smet brings extensive knowledge and expertise both in the fleet, B2B and B2C market.

From January 14-23, 2022, Sterckx – De Smet will attend the 99th Brussels Motor Show in Belgium – one of the leading commercial vehicles expos with a focus on e-mobility – to showcase both LEVC’s VN5 and TX vehicles in front of a global audience.

JOERG HOFMANN LEVC CEO, SAID:

“As we continue to drive forward and bring our zero-emission capable TX and VN5 products to new markets across Europe, I am pleased to announce yet another addition to our ever-growing distribution and service network with LEVC Brussels. As a well-established group with a solid fleet customer base and history, the Sterckx – De Smet group is extremely capable of bringing both the TX and VN5 to new audiences.”

PHILIP VANDEWALLE MANAGING DIRECTOR AND OWNER OF STERCKX – DE SMET, SAID:

“We have a long-established history in the fleet industry and have been recognised nationally for our excellence. We are delighted to combine forces with LEVC to help bring their ground-breaking vehicles to the region. LEVC’s products further expand our offering of additional Geely Group brand vehicles and there’s no doubt our customers will benefit hugely from the advanced range-extending technology found in TX and VN5.” Considering the low emission zones and mobility projects in Brussels, we see this as the perfect timing to introduce LEVC both for emission free passenger mobility as for the emission free last mile and city specific logistic services. ”

Range anxiety will soon be a concern of the past in the Brussels region, as LEVC’s vehicles offer all the economic and environmental benefits of electric drive with no practical disadvantages of typical EVs. LEVC’s eCity technology sits at the heart of both the TX and TX Shuttle, allowing for zero-emission driving of 101km – perfect for inner-city journeys – and total flexible range of over 510km when deploying the vehicle’s range-extending capabilities. Able to comfortably seat up to six passengers and a driver, TX models remain unrivalled in their practicality and comfort for all occupants.

MARTIN RADA DIRECTOR OF LEVC EUROPE, COMMENTED:

“LEVC remains focused on expanding its network across multiple markets in Europe and the appointment of Sterckx – De Smet group is part of our wider strategy to achieve 60% export by 2024. With their long history of working in the commercial vehicle sector, they will be a key partner for us in Brussels, ensuring TX and VN5 are a success.”

Revolutionising the electric van market, LEVC’s new VN5 was recently launched in Europe in May 2021, offering an electric drive and emission-free range of over 98km and a total range-extended capacity of over 489km. Crucially, able to accommodate a gross payload of up to 830kg with a 5.5m3 capacity, the VN5 provides a highly flexible and versatile platform for a plethora of commercial requirements. Businesses and fleets in Brussels will be able to operate to a low-cost and future-proofed model, utilising the sustainable and next-generation package.

