LEVC appoints Richard Hudson as Commercial Director

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) today announces the appointment of Richard Hudson as its new Commercial Director

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) today announces the appointment of Richard Hudson as its new Commercial Director.

Richard joins LEVC with more than 17 years’ experience with BMW Group where he was Sales and Marketing Director for 8 years and member of the BMW UK Board. More recently, Richard worked for Inchcape UK where he was responsible for all retail, corporate and used sales and aftersales within the BMW/MINI franchises across the UK.

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented: “I am personally pleased that Richard, another proven industry expert, is joining my team of e- vehicle enthusiasts. Richard joins LEVC at an exciting time as we expand into a new era for the business with the recent launch of our new electric van, VN5. Our clear strategic focus is to grow our brand both in the UK and in new markets, offering green mobility solutions that accelerate cleaner cities around the world. Richard brings a wealth of automotive experience and energy to our business and will play a vital role in helping us deliver our ambitious growth plans.”

Commenting on his LEVC appointment, Richard Hudson said: “With the continued drive towards sustainable vehicles across the world, I am delighted and proud to be joining the LEVC team. We have the world beating TX taxi already well established with class-leading range and no we have just launched the range-leading and award-winning LEVC VN van which is proving highly attractive for businesses for both their running costs and their own sustainability reputations. I look forward to working with our worldwide dealer partners and customers to deliver TX and VN5.”

LEVC, based in Coventry, UK has been manufacturing the official London black cab for more than 100 years. The company reinvented its iconic taxi as an electric, zero emissions capable TX in 2018. Since its launch, more than 5,000 TXs have sold worldwide. LEVC’s new electric van, VN5, now joins the model line-up. Utilising the same eCity technology as TX, VN5 offers both zero-emission capability and zero range anxiety, a critical combination for commercial vehicle operators.

SOURCE: LEVC