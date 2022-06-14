LEVC announces leadership changes

Joerg Hofmann stands down as CEO of LEVC to pursue a new opportunity within the automotive industry

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) today announces leadership changes, with Joerg Hofmann standing down as CEO to pursue a new opportunity within the automotive industry.

Joining in February 2019, Joerg Hofmann’s three-and-a-half years of leadership at LEVC have resulted in many significant achievements, with the company recently hitting a major milestone of 7,000 global sales of the TX electric taxi, the launch of a new light commercial vehicle, the VN5 and ever-growing demand for its purpose-built electrified products in UK and internationally. From 1st Sept, Joerg Hofmann will take up a new CEO position within the automotive industry.

LEVC today announces that from 1st July, Alex Nan will take over full responsibility for LEVC globally, bringing with him significant sales & marketing, product strategy and planning experience. To facilitate the handover of the CEO role, Joerg Hofmann will work closely with Alex Nan and support him through July to the end of August.

