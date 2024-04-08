LEVC announces £1500 finance deposit contribution on all new TX taxi models

New campaign fully offsets the reduction in the Plug-in Taxi Grant (PiTG) which came into effect from April 2024

LEVC today announces a new finance deposit contribution for its TX taxi, fully offsetting the recent reduction in the Plug-in Taxi Grant (PiTG).

Making a £1,500 deposit contribution available for an initial period on all new TX taxi models across all finance types offered by LEVC Financial Services with zero customer deposit and at a subsidised finance rate of 10.51% APR representative, the new campaign offsets the PiTG reduction, which was reduced from £7,500 to £6,000 at the start of the month.

Launched in 2018, demand for the world’s most advanced electric taxi continues to accelerate, with more than half of London’s entire black cab fleet now zero-emission capable thanks to the TX, with the class-leading cab on sale in over 25 countries across the globe, playing a vital role in offering clean green, and accessible urban mobility.

As the UK’s electric TX fleet increases, so does the positive contribution this purpose-built vehicle is making to cities. Powered by its revolutionary eCity technology, LEVC’s electric TX taxi has travelled more than 780 million miles globally and prevented more than 240,000 tonnes of harmful CO 2 emissions from entering the world’s atmosphere.

The new finance offer follows LEVC’s recent announcement regarding its innovative new pure electric vehicle technology, which will transform the brand from a high-end taxi manufacturer to a leading provider of zero emission e-mobility solutions. LEVC’s Space Oriented Architecture (SOA) is the world’s first EV platform focused on setting new standards for onboard space.

The architecture will bring interior-optimised, zero-emission mobility to more consumers than ever before, while enabling LEVC to enter new sectors, outside of its existing models.

SOURCE: LEVC