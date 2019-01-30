Leoni certifies cables to the new CC-Link IE standard: Fast communication for Industry 4.0

Leoni, a global provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive sector and other industries, has been certified by the CLPA (CC-Link Partner Association) for two new CC-Link IE Field cables. These cables guarantee high speeds at the field level and thereby support all the key network protocols with respect to Industry 4.0.

Alongside numerous PROFINET and Industrial Ethernet cables, Leoni’s product range has been extended to include two CC-Link IE cables, which are designed for use in industry and meet the requirements for 1 Gbps Ethernet.

These CC-Link IE cables are for the Industrial Ethernet versions of the CC-Link fieldbus and thus so far only protocol that provides gigabit bandwidth as an open network. Large data volumes can thereby be transmitted at high speed. The cables are, in their basic elements, constructed in the same way as the PROFINET cables in the respective categories (Cat 5e and Cat 6A).

Fitted with four twisted pairs and a PVC outer jacket, these cables are flexible and flame-retardant in compliance with IEC 60332-1-2. The cables furthermore have a UL style number.

The CLPA certification was carried out at Leoni’s facility in Changzhou, China. A CLPA delegation presented the product test certificates in an official ceremony. This successful CLPA certification confirms that Leoni’s Industrial Ethernet data cables enjoy industry’s full confidence with respect to reliability and quality.

Through its active membership of the CLPA as well as PROFIBUS and PROFINET user organisations, Leoni is always involved in and develops innovative cable technology from the outset.

SOURCE: Leoni