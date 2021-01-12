Leia Inc., Continental and HERE Technologies to pave the way in bringing freshest 3D maps to vehicles

Leia Inc., the leading provider of Lightfield hardware and content services, and winner of two 2021 CES innovation awards for its latest product the Lume Pad, Continental, the mobility supplier, and HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, are partnering to bring 3D maps and navigation onto Lightfield displays for automotive OEMs.

In order to make this happen, the partnership is leveraging HERE Premier 3D Cities which are high-fidelity, 3D models of 75 city centers around the world enabling software developers to build real-world visualizations of cities. HERE Premier 3D Cities contain rich data layers and attributes that are aligned to physical geometry and terrain. Each structure within the models is indexed, addressable, and accurate in terms of physical location, volume, elevation and façade color.

HERE’s 3D depiction of buildings and topography can be displayed in Continental automotive display solutions thanks to Leia’s Lightfield software that allows for the visualization of 3D maps for extended periods of time without the need for adaptive eyewear or an eye-tracking sensor. As a result of this partnership, 3D maps are becoming an essential building block for Leia’s Lightfield Automotive Software Development Kit (SDK). Together, Leia Inc., Continental and HERE are creating a spatial reproduction of the real world that will help drivers better orientate themselves and stay more alert while driving.

“Maps form the basis of any automotive SDK. We are really pleased to be combining our Lightfield software with HERE 3D cities data and Continental’s display solution to be able to offer all OEMS a cutting-edge navigation experience,” said David Fattal, Leia’s Co-Founder and CEO.

“3D display technology not only brings a new wow-factor into the cockpit but with the right content, it also creates a more intuitive interaction between driver and vehicle and thus enhances driving safety”, said Ulrich Lueders, head of strategy and portfolio at Continental’s business unit Human Machine Interface. “As we see this especially for 3D navigation, I am very happy that we can contribute to a better UX and safer driving environment by bringing together HERE premium map content and Leia’s Lightfield software with our expertise in automotive human-machine interface solutions.”

“Lightfield technology generates astounding 3D experiences for drivers without the need to wear special eyewear. That is why we have chosen this technology to bring our premium 3D cities data to life. We look forward to showcasing the results of our collaboration to our many automotive customers,” said Adrián Novik, Senior Director for Product Management at HERE Technologies.

SOURCE: HERE