Legendary logo: New Opel Mokka first to feature new flash

Pure precision: all upcoming Opel models carry the newly designed brand logo

Opel has reinvented itself with the new Mokka. The new model is the first with the Opel Vizor as the future brand face and the fully digital cockpit of the future, the Pure Panel. The “Mokka” emblem has been redesigned with a special font and is now centrally located on the tailgate below the Opel flash. The legendary brand logo has also been redrawn and will adorn all upcoming models from the German carmaker.

“The surrounding ring is now slimmer, more elegant, more precise and more distinctive. This emphasizes the flash even more”, says Vice President Design, Mark Adams. “All details are super sharp with a very small radius. The ‘Opel’ lettering is integrated in the lower part of the ring – like a fine engraving in a piece of jewellery. That shows pure German precision. We integrated the ‘Blitz’ prominently into the Vizor and arranged it centrally to the model name at the rear.”

The flash in a circle has decorated all Opel models since 1963. Depending on the model and year of manufacture, the emblems vary slightly. From 1970, clear design guidelines were laid down for all areas of the company. This corporate design was revised for the first time in 1987. Further modernizations followed in the new millennium, in which the lightning flash took on a three-dimensional shape, with the logo of the company and the emblem of the products moving closer together. From 2016, Opel models were adorned with a precisely sculpted chrome flash. The official company logo was designed in a modern flat shape in summer 2017. The redesigned flash for future vehicles now fits perfectly with the two-dimensional logo for advertising and digital communication.

SOURCE: Opel