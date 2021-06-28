Leasys’s expansion in Europe continues with Austria

With the opening of the new Vienna office, led by Mr. Hermann Wiedrich, Leasys further strengthens its internationalization process in the name of sustainable mobility

After attaining leadership in long-term rental in Italy, Leasys continues to pursue its growth plans in Europe, announcing the opening of a new branch in Austria. With its entry into the Austrian market, the Company, a Stellantis brand and a subsidiary of FCA Bank, carries on the internationalization process started in 2017.

Austria becomes the twelfth market in which Leasys is operational, together with Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Spain. Head of the Austrian branch, based in Vienna, will be Mr. Hermann Wiedrich, who will be tasked with taking business opportunities in a country whose car market is returning to pre-pandemic levels, and where the long-term rental sector is one of the strongest growing segments, ready to face the challenges of new mobility, particularly in the hybrid and electric areas.

Leasys will bring its “from one minute to a lifetime” solutions to Austria in the coming months, involving the country in the sustainable mobility revolution that will materialize, on the one hand, in the electrification of the fleet and in the extension of the network of Leasys Mobility Stores (by 2022 there will be 1,500 across Europe) and, on the other, in the offering of cutting-edge, green and digital services.

In July, Leasys Austria GmbH will be the leasing partner of FCA Bank GmbH in the market, offering attractive, customer-oriented leasing solutions to the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional and Jeep brands.

At a time such as this, characterized by cautious optimism and hope for a gradual recovery of the rental market, entry into the Austrian market is an important step“, said Alberto Grippo, CEO of Leasys. “Not only with a view to strengthening our international positioning, but also to position ourselves as protagonists of eco-sustainable mobility in a country like Austria, which holds much promise in this respect.“

SOURCE: Stellantis