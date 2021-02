Lear Corporation, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on February 25, 2021, at the Wolfe Research Virtual Global Auto, Auto Tech, and Mobility Conference. Representing Lear will be:

Ray Scott, President and CEO

Jason Cardew, SVP and CFO

Lear’s webcast will begin at 10:50 AM EST and will run approximately 35 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company’s website at ir.lear.com.

SOURCE: Lear