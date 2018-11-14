Launch of GRMS2: the Global Regulatory Monitoring System for Chemical Substances

Today, the automotive industry is facing the challenge of environmental compliance with increasingly rigorous legislation, regulations and standards. While both products and production processes are getting more and more complex, legal requirements are also getting stricter in areas such as fuel efficiency, exhaust emissions, product safety, noise and chemicals.

Throughout the entire automotive supply chain many chemicals are used on a daily basis. Every single automobile manufacturer and automotive association thus bears the responsibility of stewarding knowledge and control of chemicals in automotive production processes and products.

Now, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has developed together with the Yordas Group common and solid processes for monitoring the global regulation of chemical substances with an impact on the automotive industry. The result of this cooperation is the creation of the Global Regulatory Monitoring System for Chemical Substances (GRMS2).

To that end, the Yordas Group assesses the impact of existing and new draft legislation on the automotive industry. The results of this evaluation process are published in the format of summary fact sheets, which are frequently updated and are accessible to all GRMS2 users.

The GRMS2 tool allows industry players to track relevant regulations that are being drafted; enabling them to react in time. Moreover, it also offers an alert function that notifies users about any update or amendment of relevant regulations worldwide.

Visit the dedicated GRMS2 page on the ACEA website for more information.

SOURCE: ACEA