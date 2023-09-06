Latin NCAP’s latest result: Hyundai new HB20 improves to three stars

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, fifth publication for 2023 shows encouraging improvements from the new Hyundai HB20 achieving three stars, after making 6 airbags the standard safety equipment for all the region

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, fifth publication for 2023 shows encouraging improvements from the new Hyundai HB20 achieving three stars, after making 6 airbags the standard safety equipment for all the region. The unstable structure, weak protection for driver’s chest in the frontal impact test and the low performing pedestrian protection limited the car of achieving higher star rating.

The new Hyundai HB20, produced in Brazil, was rated with three stars. The new HB20 that offers 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard achieved 68.30% in Adult Occupant, 74.85% in Child Occupant, 34.32% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users and 65.12% in Safety Assist. The car was tested in frontal impact, side impact, pole side impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection and ESC/Moose tests. The most basic safety equipment of the model was tested, other versions include as optional Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD) and Lane Support Systems (LSS).

The previous version of the Hyundai HB20 with only 2 airbags as standard, was tested by Latin NCAP in 2020 with a zero stars result. The manufacturer updated the model making 6 airbags standard and adding ADAS technologies, among other updates.

Alejandro Furas, Latin NCAP Secretary General said:

“Hyundai’s voluntarily decision to improve the basic safety equipment of the HB20 to 6 standard airbags as well as ESC is more than welcome and demonstrates the positive effect in the market of Latin NCAP. The new HB20 has the potential to score higher star rating and Latin NCAP strongly encourages Hyundai to aim to a five stars result for the HB20. We hope that manufacturers that have not yet followed Hyundai’s action, the same as other car makers towards safer vehicles, take this result as an example and make standard basic protection such as 6 airbags, ESC, pedestrian protection and aim to five stars Latin NCAP performance. Latin NCAP aims to democratize vehicle safety, consumers should not pay extra for basic safety offered in mature economies markets”.

Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman of the Board of Directors said:

“Although it is desirable for cars to offer more vehicle safety systems, as the Hyundai HB20 recently incorporated, it is essential that they also have adequate performance for Latin American consumers. In this sense, we recommend Hyundai to aspire to achieve 5 stars in Latin NCAP tests specially in one of its flagship models in the region. This has the potential to save many lives and enhance Hyundai’s reputation in our countries.”

Hyundai New HB20 (6 airbags)

The frontal impact showed weak protection to the driver’s chest and adequate protection to the passenger chest. Knees showed marginal protection. The structure and the footwell are were rated as unstable. Side impact showed good protection to the head, abdomen and pelvis while marginal protection to the chest. Pole impact showed good protection to the head and pelvis, marginal protection for chest and adequate protection for the abdomen. Whiplash protection to the adult neck showed marginal performance. Child occupants showed almost full protection in front and side impact, all Child Restraint Systems (CRS) tested for installation passed and the airbags warning marking as well as the passenger airbag disconnection warning met Latin NCAP requirements. Pedestrian protection showed adequate and marginal protection with areas next to A pillars with poor protection. Upper and lower legs showed poor protection. The car offers front and rear Set Belt Reminders (SBR). ESC which is standard equipment met Latin NCAP and offered a maximum speeds of 85 and 70 km/h in both moose test scenarios. The new HB20 offers optional ADAS butdid not meet preconditions for assessment and score.

SOURCE: Hyundai