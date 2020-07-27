Largus Cross Quest: new special series of LADA station wagon

AVTOVAZ announces the start of shipments of the new special version of the popular LADA station wagon – Largus Cross Quest. The car in a special Quest version received new ergonomic front seats, improved noise insulation, wheels, glossy black exterior mirror cases, and nameplates with the designation of the name of the special series.

LADA Largus Cross Quest is ready to bring joy, impressions, products from the supermarket or the whole family to countryside. After all, its spacious interior with three rows of seats has become even more comfortable. The comfort of the car is added by the ergonomic front seats with three-stage heating. The seats themselves have a more developed profile and a combined upholstery made of fabric and eco-leather.

Externally, LADA Largus Cross Quest has a new design of wheels. The combination of black lacquer and diamond cut creates a symmetrical pattern of spokes – this is especially in harmony with the protective body kit inherent in the Cross modification. The appearance of the car is complemented by glossy black exterior mirror cases and nameplates with the designation of a special series.

