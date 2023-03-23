Lancia debuts into the Metaverse at the 2023 Metaverse Fashion Week, the worldwide virtual event dedicated to the world of Fashion taking place from March 28 to March 31

“I am proud to announce that Lancia will be the Official Metaverse Automotive Brand of the 2023 Metaverse Fashion Week. Thanks to the participation at this exclusive and world-famous virtual event, Lancia will enter into the Metaverse.” stated Raffaele Russo, Managing Director of Lancia Italia.

Lancia enters into the Metaverse

Lancia will be at the 2023 Metaverse Fashion Week with its own space inside the Luxury Fashion District, the event’s main area, so-called virtual “Quadrilatero della Moda”. Once users have their own avatar, they will access the Brand’s virtual showroom and visit it entirely. Inside there will be two vehicles: a Lancia Ypsilon, the fashion city car which appeals to customers who are conscious of style, elegance, and technology, and a second covered vehicle. This vehicle will be the new Lancia Concept, which will remain veiled in mystery until its presentation event on April 15th.

The Brand’s New Corporate Identity

The showroom in the Metaverse will reflect the Brand’s new Corporate Identity, first introduced in Milan in the showroom in Via Gattamelata: a new logo, a new script and a home feeling thanks to the innovative materials, precise attention to details inspired by Italian architecture and design, and use of elegant colors.

These exclusive sales points, capable of guaranteeing the perfect combination of digital and physical purchasing have been designed to allow the customer to take part in a totally immersive experience, both online and offline.

Lancia exclusive showrooms in Europe

The showroom in Via Gattamelata was the first step on the way to the implementing of Lancia new Corporate Identity, which will involve at least 50% of the Italian distribution network by the end of this year and target 100% by the first half of 2024 with the launch of the New Ypsilon. The deployment of the new Corporate Identity out of Italy will start in the first quarter of 2024 and end by mid 2024, involving around 70 sales points in the 70 major European cities, combined with Stellantis’ premium Brand stores. Lancia new distribution model will be featured by uncompromising quality: a selected number of dealers, with no need for huge showrooms and with the purpose of offering a high-quality level, both online and offline.

2023 Metaverse Fashion Week, the virtual Fashion Week

Metaverse Fashion Week is the Metaverse most important and popular event dedicated to Fashion. Now in its second edition and taking place from March 28 to 31, it was developed by the designers from the Decentraland community, a 3D virtual world browser-based platform. Created with the goal of presenting the future of digital fashion, the event will connect emerging digital designers with consolidated traditional fashion institutions, highlighting the connection between innovation and tradition. This year the event will take place in multiple metaverses, but its main area will be the Decentraland Luxury District, where global fashion brands will present their virtual shop windows and where it will be possible for users to also participate in digital events designed by the community.

SOURCE: Stellantis