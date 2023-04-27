Lamborghini Revuelto: The challenge

Behind the scenes of the birth of the first Lamborghini V12 Hybrid Plug-In with CTO Rouven Mohr and Head of Design Mitja Borkert

On 29 March Automobili Lamborghini unveiled Revuelto[1], the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle). The development process of the car has been an exciting challenge both in term of R&D and design: Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr and Head of Design Mitja Borkert go behind the scenes of the project in the first of three short movies.

“The main challenge has been to transfer the Lamborghini DNA into the electrified world,” stated Mohr. ”Not only have we increased the power and decreased emissions at the same time: Revuelto is an overall improvement in terms of performance. Primarily, this is the first car where we have completely changed the architecture; on top of this it is the first Lamborghini with an electric four-wheel drive and it also features a totally new carbon fiber monocoque and an unprecedented sound.”

“Every surface that we design in a Lamborghini has to be a high-performance surface,” says Borkert. One of the parameters was to keep the typical Lamborghini silhouette and the cabin’s strong inclination: all the lines embrace the cabin, celebrating the exposed V12 engine at the same time. The new Revuelto had to be innately recognizable as a Lamborghini, and from the very first concept we set out to create the Lamborghini of the next decade.”

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage.

SOURCE: Lamborghini