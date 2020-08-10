LADA+1: new post-warranty service program

LADA presents ”One more year under protection” or the LADA+1 program. Since August 10, owners of all LADA models are offered special post-warranty service conditions that allow them to reduce service costs, become even more confident in their car and increase its liquidity.

Participants of the ”Оne more year under protection” program get the opportunity to guarantee repair of the main components of the car (power unit, suspension, electrical equipment) within a year after the end of the factory warranty.

In order to take advantage of the ”One more year under protection” program, car owners must fully undergo regular maintenace at official LADA dealers, as well as pay a fee of 9 thousand rubles (when buying a new car) or 10 thousand rubles – for a car with mileage before its factory warranty has not yet ended.

One more LADA+1 benefit – car owner becomes a member of the Road Assistance program. The driver support system covers 101 Russian cities and is available in a radius of 30 km from the city. Technical assistance specialists provide services for wheel replacement, fuel delivery, battery charging, and car delivery to the service station.

Recall that the factory warranty for LADA is 3 years for models Vesta, XRAY, Granta, Largus and 2 years for models 4×4 and Niva.

SOURCE: LADA