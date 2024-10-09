Kraken and Hypervolt to supercharge clean energy savings for EV drivers

Kraken, the only proven, end-to-end platform for utility digitalization and transformation, is partnering with Hypervolt, the highest-rated EV charging brand on TrustPilot

Kraken, the only proven, end-to-end platform for utility digitalization and transformation, is partnering with Hypervolt, the highest-rated EV charging brand on TrustPilot.

Hypervolt’s EV chargers will be integrated onto Kraken’s innovative AI-powered platform. This allows Hypervolt customers to charge their cars with cheap, clean energy when it is most abundant – all fully automated by Kraken.

Kraken uses advanced machine learning to monitor the grid in real-time. The platform’s Smartflex product allows energy companies to optimize their customers’ energy usage – flattening peak energy demand and cutting costs and emissions. This lowers bills for everyone, not just EV drivers, as it balances the entire grid.

In the UK, Kraken has already unlocked hundreds of pounds of savings for EV drivers with Smartflex. Through Octopus Energy’s smart tariffs for EVs, such as Intelligent Octopus Go, the average driver saves £600 a year compared to a standard variable tariff and over £1,600 compared to a petrol car.

Hypervolt, launched in 2021, is the UK’s fastest-growing clean tech business and the third fastest-growing company overall, according to Deloitte. Hypervolt’s commitment to customer satisfaction is evidenced by its top rankings in independent surveys such as WhatCar’s Best Home EV Chargers, alongside its stellar TrustPilot ratings.

Hypervolt, an official partner of Enphase Energy, enhances the Kraken partnership with a seamless experience for customers using both Hypervolt and Enphase’s solar and home-battery offerings.

Devrim Celal, Kraken’s Chief Marketing & Flexibility Officer, says: “We are uniting two of the most exciting names in clean tech: Kraken and Hypervolt. Together, our companies are delivering big savings for EV drivers and accelerating the energy transition.”

Flavian Alexandru, Hypervolt CEO, says: “At Hypervolt, we’re thrilled to be integrating with Kraken’s AI-powered platform to bring even greater savings and efficiencies to our customers. This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to make EV ownership not only accessible but more sustainable. By leveraging Kraken’s advanced technology, we’re enabling Hypervolt users to seamlessly charge their vehicles with cleaner, cheaper energy!”

SOURCE: Kraken