Kongsberg: transactions carried out under the share buy-back program

As announced May 13, 2022 Kongsberg Automotive ASA put in place a non-discretionary agreement with Danske Bank for the repurchase of Kongsberg Automotive shares for up to 10% of its outstanding shares in the market. The share repurchases started May 19, 2022.
|Date
|Aggregated Daily Volume (# of Shares)
|Weighted Average Price (NOK)
|Total Transaction Value(NOK)
|5 July 2022
|620.772
|2,39
|1.486.190
|6 July 2022
|633.389
|2,39
|1.510.759
|7 July 2022
|636.048
|2,43
|1.546.424
|8 July 2022
|612.550
|2,51
|1.535.540
|11 July 2022
|596.857
|2,55
|1.523.477
|Total Purchased under the Program (as of July 4, 2022)
|17.649.767
|2,55
|45.036.516
|Total Purchased under the Program (as of July 11, 2022)
|20.749.383
|2,54
|52.638.907
Kongsberg Automotive will seek approval from the 2023 Annual General Meeting for cancellation of the repurchased shares. For further information regarding the share buy-back program, please see the stock exchange notifications from May 13, 2021.
The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”).
After the above-mentioned transactions Kongsberg Automotive owns a total of 20.853.040 own shares, corresponding to 1.98% of Kongsberg Automotive’s share capital.
SOURCE: Kongsberg