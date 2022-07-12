Kongsberg: transactions carried out under the share buy-back program

As announced May 13, 2022 Kongsberg Automotive ASA put in place a non-discretionary agreement with Danske Bank for the repurchase of Kongsberg Automotive shares for up to 10% of its outstanding shares in the market.

As announced May 13, 2022 Kongsberg Automotive ASA put in place a non-discretionary agreement with Danske Bank for the repurchase of Kongsberg Automotive shares for up to 10% of its outstanding shares in the market. The share repurchases started May 19, 2022.

Date Aggregated Daily Volume (# of Shares) Weighted Average Price (NOK) Total Transaction Value(NOK) 5 July 2022 620.772 2,39 1.486.190 6 July 2022 633.389 2,39 1.510.759 7 July 2022 636.048 2,43 1.546.424 8 July 2022 612.550 2,51 1.535.540 11 July 2022 596.857 2,55 1.523.477 Total Purchased under the Program (as of July 4, 2022) 17.649.767 2,55 45.036.516 Total Purchased under the Program (as of July 11, 2022) 20.749.383 2,54 52.638.907

Kongsberg Automotive will seek approval from the 2023 Annual General Meeting for cancellation of the repurchased shares. For further information regarding the share buy-back program, please see the stock exchange notifications from May 13, 2021.

The buyback program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

After the above-mentioned transactions Kongsberg Automotive owns a total of 20.853.040 own shares, corresponding to 1.98% of Kongsberg Automotive’s share capital.

SOURCE: Kongsberg