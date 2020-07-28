Kongsberg Automotive ASA – Allocation to primary insiders in the subsequent offering

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Kongsberg Automotive ASA (the “Company”) regarding final results and allocation of 3,000,000,000 new shares in the subsequent offering (the “Subsequent Offering”), each share with a nominal value and subscription price of NOK 0.10. Reference is also made to previous stock exchange releases regarding exercise of subscription rights in the Subsequent Offering by primary insiders in the Company and subscriptions and issuance of new shares in the Company’s long term incentive program (the “Long Term Incentive Participants Offering”).

The primary insiders set out below have been allocated shares in the Subsequent Offering pursuant to over-subscriptions, based on number of subscription rights exercised by the primary insider and in accordance with the allocation criteria set out in the prospectus for the Subsequent Offering.

Ellen M. Hanetho, board director and primary insider, has been allocated 327.770 new shares in the Subsequent Offering pursuant exercise of subscription rights and over-subscription. Subject to completion of the Subsequent Offering Ellen M. Hanetho will in aggregate hold 1.127.770 shares in the Company.

Bjørn Ivan Ødegård, board director elected by the employees and primary insider, has been allocated 99.248 new shares in the Subsequent Offering pursuant to over-subscription in addition to exercise of subscription rights as previously reported. Subject to completion of the Subsequent Offering will in aggregate hold 219.713 shares in the Company.

